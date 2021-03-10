Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights: the government seriously wishes to revise the ITE law





The signal sent by President Joko Widodo is to revise Law No. 11 of 2008 on Electronic Information and Transactions as amended byLaw No. 19 of 2016 (The ITE Law) has received positive responses from various segments of society, including advocates. The Chairman of the National Board of Directors of the Indonesian Association of Lawyers (DPN Peradi), Otto Hasibuan, appreciated President Jokowi’s strong position in giving instructions to revise the ITE law. Because this directive was followed by the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs by forming a study team for the ITE law and the police chief also issued a circular from the chief of police number SE / 2 / II / 2021 regarding ethical cultural awareness to create a clean, healthy and productive Indonesian digital space. Although the planned revision of the ITE law is not included in the priority national legislation program 2021 (prolegnas), the annual prolegnas can be assessed. Otto hopes that HE Kapolri can temporarily provide advice to officials in handling ITE law cases. Citing the results of an investigation published by a nationwide print media regarding the planned review of the ITE law, Otto said the point was that the community supported the review. Otto also felt that the ITE law deserves to be revised if it is not able to do justice to the community. According to Otto, the ITE law is very important to regulate the use of information technology, which is developing very quickly. But in practice, there are several rubber articles in the ITE law that have the potential to provoke multiple interpretations and be misused by investigators. For example, articles 27 and 28 of the ITE law. If the ITE law is not revised immediately, Otto fears that the multiple interpretations of the provisions will continue to wreak havoc. “I support the review of the ITE law,” said Otto Hasibuan during a webinar on the topic of the review of the ITE law on Wednesday (10/03/2021). (Also read: A number of reasons why the ITE law needs to be changed in total) Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Professor Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej admitted that some articles have caused controversy in their application, such as Articles 27, 28 and 29 of the ITE Law . Some articles are very general in nature and do not provide clear context. For example, the insults and defamation referred to in article 27 of the ITE law are regulated in a very general way. Even though the KUHP (as the main law, red) regulates, there are 6 types of insults, such as slurs, slander, light insults and slanderous accusations. As a result, the implementation of section 27 has multiple interpretations and the implementation is not the same depending on the investigator’s interpretation. Section 28 of the ITE Act regulates the spread of hate, Edward said in the Penal Code that the section is classified as a crime against public order as regulated in Sections 154-157 of the Penal Code. Even if articles 154 and 155 of the penal code were annulled by the Constitutional Court. But unfortunately, in another decision of the Constitutional Court, article 28 of the ITE law was not repealed or amended.

