Over 1,500 Tibetans demonstrate in Paris against decades of Chinese atrocities









ANI

Update: March 10, 2021 11:24 PM IS

Paris [France], March 10 (ANI): More than 1,500 Tibetans and supporters of Free Tibet took to the streets of Place du Trocadéro near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday against decades of Chinese atrocities in Tibet as they marked the 62nd anniversary of an uprising against Chinese rule.

The demonstration was organized by the Students for Free Tibet (SFT) with other Tibetan associations in France, including the Tibetan Community France and the Utsang Association.

Slogans like “coronavirus, made in China”, “Shame on Xi Jinping”, “we want freedom” and “free Tibet” were raised by the protesters.

The songs of “Vive le Dalaï Lama” echoed in the air of central Paris.

The protesters called on the international community to end the violence against the Tibetan people and the cultural genocide perpetrated by China. A street game about the recent death of 19-year-old Tibetan monk Tenzin Nyima as a result of torture in a Chinese prison was also staged. On January 31, a demonstration was held in front of the Chinese Embassy in Paris to protest Nyima’s death.

Tibet has been ranked as the second least free region in the world, according to the latest report “World Freedom 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy,” based on a study of political freedom around the world.

Tibetan Uprising Day, observed annually, commemorates the 1959 peaceful Tibetan uprising against Communist China’s repression in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa. Tibetans and their supporters remember to pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives for the struggle in Tibet.

Tibet is ruled by the Beijing-based Chinese Communist Party government, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before the invasion of China in 1950 when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet. (ANI)







