Politics
Time for Turkey to Pay for Sheridan Circle Attack
On March 9, 2021, the Justice Department took another step to hold the Turkish government accountable for an attack on protesters in the heart of Washington.
It was a clear spring day four years ago when all hell broke out outside the Turkish Ambassador’s Residence at Sheridan Circle. When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived following a meeting at the White House, the presence of protesters infuriated him.
Video shows he had a quick conversation with a bodyguard who then barked an order. Turkish security agents attacked peaceful protesters in the heart of Washington, DC, bloody some and sending others to the hospital. Erdogan was unrepentant. “If my bodyguards can’t protect me, then why am I bringing them with me to the United States?” he joked.
Erdogan loves his bubble.
In Turkey, he reigns supreme. The Turks live in fear. He has filled his prisons with overcapacity with political opponents and civil society activists. The Turks tell a joke about a prisoner who walks into a prison library and asks for a book. The librarian apologizes profusely and says they have no more books, just their authors.
Americans, however, should never live in such fear or face arbitrary violence from dictators in the heart of their capital. To bring out the problem, the victims brought a civil action. Turkey has asked for the case to be dismissed, but last year a federal court dismissed its request.
Throughout the legal battle, Turkey has waived all responsibility. Turkish lawyers say Erdogans agents “saw” a threat and acted to protect their president, despite Erdogan being 100 meters away, protesters were in order and unarmed, and metro police in DC kept order.
Turkey testified that foreign security details have broad discretion to act when they perceive such a threat. If the court had accepted the idea that discretion extended to the ability to beat Kurds and Armenians in Washington to silence anti-Erdoğan slogans, then by the same logic they would have allowed Chinese security agents to drive out the Uyghurs in the capital to neutralize a perceived threat. .
Fortunately, the district court ruled that the actions of Turkish security agents were incompatible with those that Congress intended to protect through immunity. Turkey quickly appealed and argued that the district court had erred because the officers acted at their discretion. On appeal, a three-judge panel sought clarification from the Justice Department in consultation with the State Department and the Secret Service.
This clarification came yesterday when the Department of Justice argued that the Turkish agents did not act in a reasonable manner and were not entitled to immunity because, in the absence of threat, discretion does not apply. The House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have taken a similar position in a letter.
While the State Department normally intervenes in such cases, often to the detriment of Americans victims of terror or other state abuse of foreign states, Turkey is unlikely to receive any such service here. The State Department was a significant contributor to the Justice Department’s brief, so it appears Secretary of State Antony Blinken is simply allowing the case to take its true legal course. If he had wanted to block the trial, the best way to do it would have been when the appeals court had asked for his opinion.
The victims of the attack deserve a remedy. It is time for Turkey to pay and, failing that, to have its goods seized, auctioned and distributed. This residence of the Sheridan Circle ambassador would certainly make a nice Kurdish cultural center or a museum commemorating the Armenian genocide.
Michael Rubin (@ Mrubin1971) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner Beltway confidential blog. He is a resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official.
