Residents disgruntled as Indonesia offers Papua Island to SpaceX as a springboard

Indonesia offered its Papuan Island to Elon Musk for the launch of its SpaceX project. The islanders do not seem to be happy about this as they have said that Musk is not welcome in their land. According to reports from The Guardian, locals said the Musks’ presence on the island would devastate the ecosystem and also drive people out of their homes.

Unhappy residents

Papuans in Biak disagree with the government official who told the Guardian that the plan was being worked out after consulting with the Papuan government and local communities. He also believed that this development would bring positive economic impacts. Locals, however, said it would lead to deforestation in the area and increase the presence of the Indonesian military. According to reports from The Business Insider, the Indonesian Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments said Musk and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed the plans earlier in December. Musk planned to send a team to the island in January to review potential investments.

The chief of the Manfun Sroyer Island tribe said he feared residents would be forced to leave their homes. He added that the spaceport would cost people their traditional hunting grounds. He also said that if people protested they would be arrested immediately.

