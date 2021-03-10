Politics
Residents disgruntled as Indonesia offers Papua Island to SpaceX as a springboard
Indonesia offered its Papuan Island to Elon Musk for the launch of its SpaceX project. The islanders do not seem to be happy about this as they have said that Musk is not welcome in their land. According to reports from The Guardian, locals said the Musks’ presence on the island would devastate the ecosystem and also drive people out of their homes.
Unhappy residents
Papuans in Biak disagree with the government official who told the Guardian that the plan was being worked out after consulting with the Papuan government and local communities. He also believed that this development would bring positive economic impacts. Locals, however, said it would lead to deforestation in the area and increase the presence of the Indonesian military. According to reports from The Business Insider, the Indonesian Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments said Musk and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed the plans earlier in December. Musk planned to send a team to the island in January to review potential investments.
The chief of the Manfun Sroyer Island tribe said he feared residents would be forced to leave their homes. He added that the spaceport would cost people their traditional hunting grounds. He also said that if people protested they would be arrested immediately.
SpaceX Rocket is ready to launch
SpaceX Rocket will launch on March 11 at 3:13 a.m. EST. This is the second rocket they are sending for the Starlink launch this month and the 6th overall for the Starlink mission. The launch will take place aboard their Falcon 9 rockets from the Cape Canaveral space station in Florida. The launch of SpaceX for Starlink is eagerly awaited by everyone. SpaceX began testing its website via satellite in U.S. provincial territories earlier this year. Starlink’s beta test saw a few results that the company in general and the organization are happy with. Musk said internet service will only get better from here.
