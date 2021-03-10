J&K: Apni Party requests intervention from Modi and Shah to address concerns of DDC members





The Apni Party on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the issues of protocol power and honoraria for SDC members, alleging that the bureaucracy has always tried to uproot the democratic edifice in Jammu and Kashmir. It comes one day that members of the District Development Council (DDC) called off their two-day protest to demand adequate credentials and monthly fees, claiming they had obtained insurance from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and would meet with him on Friday. The protest began a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration changed its mandate of precedence, putting DDC presidents on par with administrative secretaries, vice-presidents of university vice chancellors and members of the DDC with the district magistrates. In a statement, the chairman of the Apni Party, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, said the protocol powers and honoraria announced for the newly elected chairmen and members of the DDC revealed the state of mind of the bureaucratic organization that did not never wanted democracy to prosper in Jammu and Kashmir because of its ulterior motives. . “The humiliating protocol powers and the honoraria announced by the government for the presidents and the members of the SDC council are in absolute contradiction with what the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior of the Union had envisaged for these elected representatives of the people, ”he said. The leader of the Apni party requested the intervention of MM. Modi and Shah in this matter. He urged them to resolve it in accordance with their vision of strengthening the democratic edifice in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Bukhari said he hoped that by now the Indian government must have realized that the bureaucracy has always tried to uproot the democratic edifice in this politically sensitive part of the country. He said that the bureaucracy of Jammu and Kashmir has always shown an unwarranted revulsion towards democratically elected institutions and representatives in the territory of the Union. “Just to retain their influence in decision-making, I think the bureaucratic structure should help strengthen democratic institutions at the grassroots level if they really want to serve the people of J&K,” he remarked. Mr Bukhari said almost all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are on the same page on this issue. “I also call on the presidents of the SDC and the members of the council not to give up hope and to regard the mass resignation as the last resort to solve this problem”, he declared. Previously, the BJP had extended its support to protesting SDC members and urged LG Sinha to consider their demands with an open heart. The President of the Peoples’ Conference and former Minister Sajad Lone also expressed his disappointment at the lowering of the status of presidents, vice-presidents and members of the SDC, and blamed the bureaucrats for it.

