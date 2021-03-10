These two courts lose Trump’s enduring power over the judiciary





Federal judges appointed by Trump have blocked two of the Biden administration’s early efforts. After a Texas deportation moratorium was blocked, another Texas judge blocked the CDC’s deportation ban. With more than 230 federal judges appointed by Trump, the court battles are likely to last. Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

Days after a federal judge indefinitely barred the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day eviction freeze, another Texas federal judge overturned the CDC’s moratorium on evictions.

These two losses of judges appointed by former President Donald Trump show his lasting legacy on the justice system and the impact it could have on the Biden administration.

During Trump’s four years in office and with a Republican majority in the Senate, the former president appointed more than 230 federal judges in all states, which the Pew Research Center says is almost as many federal judges as Barack Obama appointed during his eight-year term.

And within two months of starting Biden’s presidency, Trump’s lasting impact on the federal justice system is becoming evident.

In February, U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, appointed by Trump in June 2020, granted a preliminary injunction to end the Biden administration’s moratorium indefinitely.

The ruling was also a legal victory for Trump’s ally, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who initially filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration days after the administration issued a memo to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Biden administration has not indicated whether it will immediately appeal the decision. The Justice Department has not requested a stay of Tipton’s January temporary restraining order on the moratorium.

On February 26, Campbell Barker, a Trump-appointed federal district judge in the Eastern District of Texas, ruled that the federal government did not have the power to ban evictions nationwide during the pandemic.

Barker’s 21-page summary judgment called the moratorium that was first imposed by the CDC under the Trump administration in September unconstitutional and said it “criminalizes the use of state court proceedings to do so. assert property rights “.

In early February, Biden’s administration extended the moratorium until the end of March.

Barker’s judgment followed a lawsuit filed in October by a group of Texas landlords, who claimed they were owed thousands in late rents and the moratorium violated property rights.

In his ruling, Barker claimed government lawyers could not make any connections to places where federal authorities instituted eviction bans, including during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

“The federal government has not claimed such power at any time in our nation’s history until last year,” Barker wrote. “While the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so does the Constitution,” Barker added.

A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has highlighted that 11 million American families are at risk of eviction or foreclosure due to financial strains linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barker has not issued an injunction in the case, meaning tenants are still offered protection by the CDC’s eviction ban for now, but Barker has said he could seek an injunction if the federal government allowed the deportation ban to remain in place.

Although Trump has had a disproportionate impact on federal judges through his appointments, it is not uncommon for a new administration to face roadblocks from the judiciary, a co-equal branch of government. Throughout his presidency, many characteristic political goals of Trump have been challenged and overturned by judges appointed by his predecessors.

