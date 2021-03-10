Pakistani artist turns Imran Khan’s ‘Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi’ speech into catchy rap song





On March 8, artist Saad Alavi released the rap song Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi based on the speech by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rendered song was shared on social media and quickly caught the attention of several internet users. The rap song begins with Pakistan PM addressing the audience and saying aap ne, sabse pahele, ghabrana nahi hai. It would be from a televised speech in March 2020 when the new coronavirus had started to spread in the country.

Shortly after Imran’s first line the music starts playing in the rap song where the artist also added his own lyrics and merged them with the aap ne ghabrana nahi lines. One of the lines of the rap song, written by Alavi, says Sabun mehnga hojaey to aap ne lagana nahin. Bass aap ne ghabrana nahin. Soon after the song went viral, people started sharing the song and praised the artist for his talent.

One of the netizens wrote: Love the way he sanded Bhera Gharg ho jaye by aap ne pachtana nahi. Several others have compared the art of Alavis to Yashraj Mukhate who rose to fame with his rap song Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Netizens even said that Alavi was just amazing and made fun of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The video garnered thousands of comments from around the world, including the hailed Indian Alavi. The worst part is, it ends too soon as someone else has commented on YouTube, Excellent Political Satire. Please create a full version of this song. One netizen noted that Camera, catching your eyes and sarcastic smiles, made that 58-second melody into a special melody while another wanted the song to last an hour.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife laughs at him

At the same time, the ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Reham Khan, also mocked his talents as a speaker. Sharing a picture of his most used quotes during a public speech, Reham posted “Imran Khans Any Speech Starterpack”. From “random cricket career stories” to “short lectures on world history,” according to Reham, all of Imran’s speeches mostly have similar material.

Within hours, Reham’s Twitter post on how an individual can ‘pretend’ to be a prime minister went viral with several users saying that ‘Imran’s whole life revolves around cricket. He never leaves it ”. However, some supporters of the Pakistani prime minister have also denounced Reham for “always talking about her ex-husband”.

Want to learn how to pass yourself off as a PM in just a few weeks? Well now you can. Join our free introductory course now to see how you too can cheat up to $ 220 million or more !! ?????????? pic.twitter.com/oLSY37BPcM

Reham Khan (@ RehamKhan1) March 9, 2021

