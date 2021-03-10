America’s Return to the World by Kemal Derviş

Implementing a comprehensive US strategy to strengthen liberal democracy and rebuild multilateralism will inevitably involve many shades of gray. But the early actions of the Biden administration and the sincerity of its statements suggest it may become the most transformative US administration internationally in decades.

WASHINGTON, DC In the weeks leading up to the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Bidens, many believed that a loaded national agenda would leave him little leeway to quickly and cleanly break with Donald Trumps’ purely transactional approach to diplomacy and re-engage the America in international affairs. But, luckily for the United States and the world, the efforts of the Biden administrations to date clearly point to the contrary.

Biden forcefully set out his strategic principles in a February 19 online article. speech at the Munich Security Conference. Shortly after, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen summed up the Americas’ new approach to international economic problems in a remarkable way. letter to G20 finance ministers. And on March 3, Secretary of State Antony Blinken counted the foreign policy priorities of the administrations.

These positions highlight several coherent themes, many of which are already reflected in the actions of the new administrations. To begin with, Bidens’ approach will be systemic and non-transactional, emphasizing strategic continuity and consistency. Unlike Trump, Biden will not call Chinese President Xi Jinping one day a great friend and a dangerous foe the next. Nor will he speak of Europe as a greater threat to the US economy than China and, soon after, hail it as an important ally.

In his Munich speech, Biden argued that the world was at an inflection point in the struggle between autocracy and democracy. He said the galvanizing mission of the Americas is to help democracy succeed. Because democracy will prevail and must prevail, human rights considerations will also be an important part of Bidens’ overall approach.

But the galvanizing mission won’t involve U.S. support for overseas regime change, which has gone so badly in the past. Rather, America will seek to lead by example and work closely with democratic allies, recognizing that it cannot achieve the desired results on its own.

Under Biden, America will also fully re-engage with the multilateral system and work within international institutions, not against. For example, the United States joined the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and on April 22, Biden will host a climate summit during which it is expected to announce more ambitious nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement. These will most likely aim to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and perhaps a 50% reduction from their 2005 levels by 2030.

Where appropriate, the administration will seek to reform multilateral institutions rather than bypass or obstruct them. The United States thus re-engaged with the United Nations Human Rights Council and stopped preventing Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian finance minister and senior World Bank official, from becoming director general of the ‘World organization of commerce.

These first examples of Bidens’ systemic approach in action are to be welcomed. But it is an approach that will face particularly strong challenges in two areas: human rights and China.

The first problem arose following the recent publication of a US intelligence report clearly involving the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, in the gruesome 2018 murder by journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The report’s release suggests that the Biden administration is distancing itself somewhat from Saudi Arabia, and has been followed by the United States. punishments on members of the Saudi security establishment and officials close to the crown prince. But MBS himself will face no personal sanctions, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s strategic importance and the likelihood that he will rule the Kingdom for a long time.

Human rights activists sharply criticized the move. But Biden struck the right balance between condemning the Khashoggi murder and other human rights violations in Saudi Arabia in addition to the limited sanctions, Biden said he would not speak personally to MBS and acknowledging the need to work with the Kingdom on difficult regional issues. .

As for China, it is clear that the Biden administration sees ideological and economic rivalry as the dominant feature of the bilateral relationship. But that will not prevent cooperation whenever possible and useful, especially on international public goods such as climate action and the fight against pandemics.

Because China has the potential to soon (if not already) compete with American capabilities, the United States will have to find difficult compromises in many areas. Biden will build on the power of example and highlight the successes of democracies capable of serving their citizens. He will also negotiate harshly with China on technological and economic issues, without letting clear ideological differences lead to open conflict.

On economic issues, Yellens’ letter to his G20 colleagues marks a categorical return of the United States to multilateralism. Importantly, he calls on the International Monetary Fund to prepare a plan for a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the IMF’s reserve asset, a move his predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, had blocked.

Following their February 26 meeting, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors asked the IMF to develop such a plan which will hopefully take into account the need to implement a possible allocation of SDR 500 billion in a way that benefits developing countries. This could be the first step towards a major reform of the IMF’s financing mechanisms, which are too dependent on ad hoc loans.

Yellens’ letter also contains a welcome commitment from the United States to work with the Inclusive OECD / G20 Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting. Tax evasion and aggressive tax minimization by international businesses, especially in the digital sector, represent a major tax and fairness challenge for the international economy. Yellen says the United States shares the goal of finding workable solutions in a fair and judicious manner.

Implementing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen liberal democracy and rebuild multilateralism will inevitably involve many shades of gray, as reality imposes unforeseen constraints. But the early actions of the Biden administration and the sincerity of its statements suggest it may become the most transformative US administration internationally in decades.

But whether that happens depends, crucially, on Bidens’ national success in promoting economic progress for all Americans. Leading by example begins at home.