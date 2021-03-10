Observers call on Jokowi doesn’t need to speak out on democratic unrest: it’s fair to shut up





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The founder of the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute, Hendri Satrio, said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi’s) attitude of not talking about the Democratic Party upheaval was considered appropriate. This was conveyed in the Democracy Stage program on YouTube. Tribunnews.com, Wednesday (10/03/2021). He said Jokowi’s decision to remain silent so far regarding the Democratic Party upheaval was correct. This is because the audience will be even more confused if Jokowi gives an answer. “President Jokowi should not have said anything,” said Hendri Satrio. “If Jokowi speaks, it will make people even more confused,” he explained. Also read: List of assets of Apri Sujadi, chairman of the Democratic PDD Kepri who was sacked by AHY, for a total of 8.7 billion rupees Also read: Support Moeldoko, here is a list of DPD and DPC Democrats who were sacked by AHY after KLB Deli Serdang Also read: National Police Headquarters asks Benny K Harman to report allegations of intimidation by police intelligence services to Democratic Party leadership Founder of KedaiKOPI Survey Board, Hendri Satrio. According to him, the president sided more with the community in the face of the upheavals within the Democratic Party. “It’s true that Pak Jokowi is silent, let him go, Moeldoko.” “Pak Jokowi never wants to be different from society,” he said. Also read: Denial of the Democratic PDP on the accusation of depositing money by executives Also read: Conflict of democratic leadership dualism estimated until the 2024 general election Also read: Democrats deny Darmizal’s confession on monthly executive filings: don’t make it up He said Jokowi was now looking to determine which party had the most support.







