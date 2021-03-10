RICO expert hired by prosecutor investigating Trump appeal





ATLANTA (AP) An expert on racketeering law in Georgia was sworn in on Wednesday to assist the prosecutor who was investigating the potential efforts of former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has hired John Floyd as a special assistant prosecutor to work with lawyers in his office on all cases involving allegations of racketeering, her spokeswoman Jeff DiSantis said. A Fulton County Superior Court judge sworn it in on Wednesday morning.

In letters sent to state officials last month asking them to keep evidence of his investigation into potential attempts to influence last year’s election, Willis mentioned racketeering as one of the possible violations. of Georgian law she was examining.

Floyd once helped Willis when she used the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupted Organizations Act, or RICO, to prosecute nearly three dozen Atlanta public school educators accused in a cheating scandal. In April 2015, after a trial that lasted several months, a jury convicted 11 former educators of racketeering for their role in a program to boost student scores on standardized exams. Willis was a senior prosecutor in the case while working for his predecessor, former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Floyd will remain employed by the Atlanta law firm Bondurant Mixson & Elmore and will be available to assist Willis as needed. He was not held on a particular case and could be consulted on possible racketeering violations in a variety of areas, including white-collar felony prosecutions, gangs and public corruption, DiSantis said.

Williss’s office has confirmed that the investigation into potential efforts to influence the election includes a January 2 phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn Joe’s victory. Bidens in the State. Willis also said she had questions about a call from U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham to Raffensperger, the sudden departure of a prominent federal prosecutor, and statements made before Georgia’s legislative committees.

She wrote in letters to state officials on February 10 that her office had opened a criminal investigation into potential violations of Georgian law prohibiting soliciting electoral fraud, making false statements to state and local authorities. , conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the electoral administration.

She wrote that her team had no reason to believe that a Georgian official was the target of this investigation.

Also on Wednesday, Common Cause, a government accountability watchdog, called on the US Department of Justice to investigate whether Trump and others broke federal laws by contacting Georgian officials in the goal to fraudulently and corruptly overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to a letter sent to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine in Atlanta and Merrick Garland, which was confirmed by the Senate as Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday. United States.

