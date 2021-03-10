Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms 75 million for Able Marine Energy Park as work begins this year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is no better place in the world to build a new offshore wind port than the Humber after confirming the € 75 million investment in Able Marine Energy Park.

Work will begin later this year on the North Killingholme infrastructure, where 3,000 jobs could be supported as dockside facilities are stepped up to meet demands to quadruple capacity to 40 GW.

Announced in the budget, the enormous development of the South Shore predates the Tories coming to power, then Energy Secretary Ed Miliband having first encountered the concept of $ 450 million. euros in 2010.

On the big space in the right place, agreed six years ago, Mr Johnson said: The Humber is already home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm, so there’s no better place to build a new one. offshore wind port and advance our green industrial revolution only on the Humber River.

With $ 75 million invested by the government, the Humber will continue to lead the way in producing clean energy, creating thousands of jobs and harnessing the skills and expertise of this great industrial heart as we rebuild greener.

The money is described as giving the Humber a new lease of life while also being the first major step in the 10-point plan unveiled in the fall.



(Image: Google Maps)



Grimsby is already home to the largest operations and maintenance hub in the world, with six wind farms already serviced, while across the river in Hull, Siemens Gamesa’s huge blade factory and facility Green Port pre-assembly works. It also plans to double in size.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: The River Humber has long been the economic artery of northern England and a key trade link to the rest of the world, supporting jobs and some of the biggest UK industries.

This new port will be at the forefront of Britain’s green industrial revolution and will provide new opportunities for the region to be at the epicenter of offshore wind generation, creating thousands of jobs and bringing new investment to the region.

As stated, AMEP will have the capacity to host up to four manufacturers to support the development of the next generation of offshore wind projects, significantly increasing the UK’s offshore wind base. An agreement with one of them is already in place.

Peter Stephenson, executive chairman of the Able Group, spoke of 12 years of “relentless persistence” when it was included in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget speech last week. He said: The government has defined clear policies that provide the offshore wind industry with much greater certainty and visibility in the market.

At the same time, the sector itself has responded with remarkable innovations and cost reductions which now see it successfully competing with other energy sources.

We will seek to maximize the benefits, locally and nationally, through increased UK content, new jobs and new opportunities for local businesses.

Surface water drainage work begins next month, with the huge new wharf starting in June 2022.

There’s no better time to stay up to date with economic and business news in your area. By signing up for our daily newsletters, late-breaking email alerts and weekly updates from all major industries, you receive our journalism directly by email. To subscribe, learn more and see all our newsletters, follow the link here

A target of 60 percent UK content has now been set for the sector, with freeport status also being reported as encouraging free trade and investment through reduced taxes and cheaper customs.

AMEP is a designated area in the Humber Inclusion.

The government is also investing $ 20 million in the northeast, with the Teesworks offshore manufacturing center that will house a GE blade factory. Officials of the American giant have already visited the Humber.