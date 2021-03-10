Beijing’s spending suggests Western fears of its influence on China’s economy may be misguided

In many ways, the administration of US President Joe Bidens marks a about-face of its predecessors. But on China, their positions are remarkably similar. Both see the country as one strategic threat and a great power rival. The public largely agree, believing that the rise of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his ultra-nationalist ambitions represent a major danger.

The image of an increasingly powerful China was highlighted duringMeetings of the Chinese Communist Party, commonly referred to as the two sessions. During the events, which Xi used to launch China’s 14th Five-Year Plan and kick off the holiday centenary celebrations, the the message was clear, namely that China’s success in controlling the pandemic and reviving growth illustrates the superiority of its system over the chaos of liberal democracy.

The scene hit home that although the US-China conflict has so far been largely confined to the economic arenatrade warandskirmisheson Big Tech, the underlying problem is still that of a very politically powerful state. And it is this same influential role of states in the economy, a perceived reversal of recent Chinese experiences with a market economy, that the United States has angered.

But this unease about the role played by the Chinese state and its proxies in the economy may not be justified. If the role of states in a society is measured in terms of government spending relative to GDP, then China actually pales relative to other major economies. In fact, government spending as a percentage of Chinese GDP has averaged just over 30% in recent years, far less than one would expect for an ostensibly socialist economy. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development average is closer to 50% forhis savings. Much, but not all of the difference, is due to the smaller role social programs play in China’s public spending and the fact that state-owned enterprises provide some public services that do not appear in public accounts.

A recent analysis by Gavekal, a research firm, of the makeup of China’s economy found that since the late 1990s, the combined spending and investment of government and state-owned enterprises has been remarkably stable within a range narrow from 42 to 46% of its GDP. . If we look only at central government spending, the state’s share in the economy is actually declining.

After the opening of China by Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1979, the history of the role of states in the economy has been one of unmistakable decline. In turn, through the commodification of land, liberalization of banking and finance, openness to international trade, and the encouragement of entrepreneurship in everything from manufacturing to high technology, China’s economy is poised to overtake the United States as the world’s largest.

In some quarters, the real role of the state is well understood. Marketoptimistic often use the expression 60/70/80/90 to explain how the economy works. Basically, since the 2008 global financial crisis, private companies have accounted for 60% of GDP, 70% of innovation, 80% of urban employment and 90% of new jobs. In 2014, economist Nicolas lardy summarized it in a well-titled book Markets on Mao: The rise of private commerce in China, in which he praised the many successes of market reforms and the boom in private sector activities. For him, a key indicator is the relative share of investments in fixed assets (investments in machinery, land, buildings, etc.) by public and private companies. In 2010, each accounted for about 42.5% of China’s total fixed asset investment. In 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the private share had climbed to 50% and the state had fallen to 32%.



To the alarm of market watchers, the state share has recently fallen to over 35 percent, and the private sector has seen a decline. Some observers worry that this means the Chinese state’s champions are becoming dominant forces in the national economy and, in turn, the world. Others areanxiousabout a potential financial crisis brought on by outdated and cumbersome state-owned enterprises collapsing under mountains of debt they have accumulated by borrowing to build new fixed assets.

But the recent surge in public enterprise investment is more nuanced. Most of the increase is due to infrastructure projects like water treatment plants and highways, not commercial efforts like expanding the capacity to export manufactured goods. According to world Bankmoreover, much of this infrastructure is being developed in the poorer provinces of western China, such as Tibet and Xinjiang. These expenses are in line with Xishigh level campaign have eradicated poverty by 2020 and states want to strengthen security in these areas.

If Gavekals analysts correctly concluded that the role of states in the economy has been stable in recent years and that SOE investment in infrastructure has increased, it must follow that state business investment is declining. This too is confirmed by the data. Surveys by the National Bureau of Statistics indicate that public enterprise investment in manufacturing assets fell from around 20% in 2008 to just 8% in 2017.

In addition, investments are increasingly managed by local authorities and not by Beijing. In 2000, the capital investments made locally and by the central government were roughly the same. In 2017, local public enterprises invested six times more than central enterprises. This reflects the particular tax structure of China. Provincial and municipal governments cannot levy large taxes or borrow directly from banks. Thus, many create local government finance vehicles, which are classified as public enterprises, to raise funds and manage infrastructure investments.

This makes it easier for the safety hawks to rest. Although public goods have, by definition, positive spillover effects for the economy at large, it is difficult to imagine this type of investment by local communities having a lot of importance for the question of China becoming a technological power. threatening world.

Ultimately, however, economic aggregates may not matter as much as the growing political influence of the state. During his tenure, Xi increased the influence of the Chinese Communist Party over companies, whether public or private. AAnalysiscorporate charters by theEconomistfound that over 40% included forming groups as a mission.

For years, meanwhile, the state has encouraged domestic tech titans to explore areas such as e-commerce to compete with dominant US incumbents. But even they are under increasing scrutiny in Beijing, as Chinese regulators recently witnessed.nixingthe public offering of Ant Group, a financial services spin-off from Alibaba.

Beijing might see state intervention as necessary to mitigate financial risks or encourage activities that will make China an innovative superpower. But good regulation must be predictable and transparent. Scrub Ant Groups initial public offering describe this type of state intervention as arbitrary and personalist. But they won’t find safe harbor in Western markets, Chinese companies will therefore be the ones to suffer the capricious whims of government regulators.

Beijing’s authoritarianism might make some nervous about any kind of state influence in the economy. But risk assessments should not equate state influence with economic reality. Xi has aambition make China a technological superpower, and it may well use state power to achieve it. If this is what drives Washington’s anxieties, then economic arguments are not the basis for challenging China’s security arguments.