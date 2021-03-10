Musician turns Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi’ into catchy song





When it comes to humor, Pakistanis are second to none. And when it comes to enlightening the Internet, they often offer reference content.

So when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan used his iconic phrase “Aap ne ghabrana nahi”, it was always going to inspire something extraordinary. that seems fair.

AFP

Saad Alavi, who is behind the song hit the right notes and the lyrics resonated quite deeply with the Pakistani people who are frustrated by the rising inflation in the country.

The cliché slogan often used by Imran Khan has flouted the expectations of the general public, with rising costs implying strong evidence of economic policy loopholes.

With proper lyrics and precise sarcasm, the song is a champion when it comes to delving into government policies. Alavi becomes brutally honest with his words as he laughs at the fact that the audience should not panic despite the deteriorating living conditions and remember “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the song:

Niazi aap no ghabrana nahi hai pic.twitter.com/mOcefZw8g6

Maleeha Khawaja (@maleehaomarkh) March 10, 2021

Ghabrana nahi hai https://t.co/Sy8CN2drhg

Riya gupta (@ Riyagup42462781) March 10, 2021

Ghabrana Nahi Hai #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/niyNaxIOLN

Arzoo Kazmi (@ Arzookazmi30) March 9, 2021

Sub says pehlay to ap nay ghabrana nahi hai …. pic.twitter.com/j6VJWJlvGC

Komal Baig Mirza (@ KomalBaigMirza1) March 10, 2021

Too good!!

Soon our PM #Modi Ji will make the same call to India “Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hai” pic.twitter.com/aDKN5f2EEGhttps://t.co/aDKN5f2EEG

Rahul (@Rkmrraz) March 9, 2021

Looks like Pakistan has its own Yashraj Mukhate and he made a great first impression with “Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi”.

