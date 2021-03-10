Ciptaker Law breaks Jokowi’s promise to sum up the rules





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesian Center for Legal and Policy Studies (PSHK) assessed Law No. 11 of 2020 on job creation (Ciptaker) does not comply with the promise of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) summarizes the rules. PSHK’s advocacy and network director Fajri Nursyamsi said the job creation law needs to be lowered into regulations to the level of government regulations or Perpres. Currently, the government has issued 49 regulations derived from the Job Creation Act. “This number is still possible to increase as the Job Creation Act requires more than 450 provisions to be further regulated in the delegation regulations.” This fact runs counter to the regulatory simplification mission echoed by the government since the Omnibus Cipta Kerja bill was launched at the end. of 2019, ”Fajri said in a written statement Wednesday (10/3).

Fajri said the 49 existing secondary regulations also add to the complexity of the legislation. Indeed, the rules contain a total of 466 important provisions which need to be further regulated in other delegation regulations. He clarified that 49 regulations derived from the law on job creation had yet to be delegated to 11 government regulations, 377 ministerial regulations, 60 regulations of non-ministerial government bodies and 7 regional regulations. “Instead of simplifying regulations, the Job Creation Act creates a lot of white space in the form of delegating regulations to different types of enforcement regulations,” Fajri said. His party felt this was due to the legal system in Indonesia. Therefore, the PSHK also recommends that the government review the existing legislative mechanisms in Indonesia. “Carry out a complete overhaul of the regulatory management system, both at central and local level, encouraging comprehensive changes to Law 12/2011 regarding the formation of legislation,” Fajri said. Previously, the government and the House of Representatives had ratified Copyright Law No.11 of 2020. This law encompasses a number of other laws in the economic sector. Since its formulation, this law has been challenged. In fact, waves of protests even took place in various regions when the law was passed. A few months after its adoption, the Job Creation Act was lowered into 49 derivative regulations. One of them was withdrawn after causing controversy over investments in the liquor industry. (dhf / child)



