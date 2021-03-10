Documents reveal Trudeau government warned Donald Trump not to cut Canada’s supply of critical COVID-19 or other masks





OTTAWA – At the height of the global rush for critical COVID-19 medical supplies like N95 masks and ventilators, Justin Trudeau’s government has privately warned the Trump administration not to go down a protectionist path. Or else.

New documents show the Liberals warned the United States that if it did, significant Canadian exports to the United States would also be at stake.

In April, Canada was caught off guard when then-President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to order a halt to US exports of 3 million must-have specialized medical masks manufactured by 3M and other medical supplies like ventilators to Canada and Latin America. markets.

Publicly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada will not retaliate, that his government is working to get the United States to understand that trade in essential medical supplies is going back and forth across the border.

However, previously unreported emails amid a massive pile of documents tabled in the House of Commons show senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office and Canada’s Ambassador to Washington, Kirsten Hillman, have crafted an uncompromising strategy for a phone call. key between Chief of Staff Katie Telford and “JK” – Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to Trump.

It was Friday night, April 3, just hours after Trudeau publicly reminded everyone that nurses and medical professionals were cooperating across the border in Windsor and Detroit.

But privately, the message conveyed to Kushner was more impactful, not just how “highly integrated” cross-border supply chains are. There was an implied warning.

In an email to Telford, Brian Clow, head of the Canada-US policy team in the Prime Minister’s Office, said she was to tell Kushner: “Supplies go both ways. Don’t get involved in it.

Hillman wrote that the key message should be: “The United States is not immune to the impact of a disruption – you rely on Canada for people, critical components, materials and finished products. . “

Clow wrote that Telford could launch a “Canada-U.S. Medical supply zone.” As we both develop our productive capacities, it is in our mutual interest to work together and share. “

Hillman gave Kushner “real life examples” to show it’s a two-way street.

A senior Canadian official told The Star on Wednesday that the list “had been used” in the Telford-Kushner conversation and other conversations that Canadian officials were having with their counterparts in the United States, and said if it was not there was no explicit threat, there was an “implied” warning. in the phone call – that Canadians expect Ottawa to fight back – and that it “certainly” had an impact in helping to reverse US restrictions.

In an email, Hillman said 1,500 to 2,000 healthcare workers live in Windsor and travel to Detroit every day “and many more are crossing Quebec to work in upstate New York.”

The previous year, she said, Canada had exported $ 6.6 billion in medical supplies to the United States “including test kits and medical devices” which Hillman said are “related to the fight against COVID-19 ”. The pandemic did not begin to unfold until 2020, so it is not clear which test kits she was talking about.

Next, Hillman listed a dozen Canadian exports to support the Trudeau government’s argument that the United States relies on Canada for “essential services, energy security, and food security,” including:

Gloves, gowns, N95 respirators and face masks made by Quebec-based Medicom that have helped the United States “offset the effects of an export ban instituted by China amid its fight against the new COVID- 19. ” A COVID-19 point-of-service test developed by Ottawa’s Spartan Bioscience that the United States had “shown a strong interest in purchasing.” (The Canadian company later stumbled when its test kit did not perform as expected and had to be redesigned and re-approved by Health Canada.) 3M Canada manufactures filters in Perth for “high containment lab suits” level ”of the company and its Brockville factory produced filters for“ N99 masks ”. Hillman pointed out that filters and lab suits are required by biocontainment labs and pharmaceutical companies during the crisis, as well as the fact that N99 industrial masks “have applications for military gas masks.” Several Canadian manufacturers have retooled to manufacture thousands of ventilators that “would be made in Canada and then shipped to the United States to meet their needs,” while several Ontario companies have shifted from producing fabrics for airplanes and trains to the manufacture of “medical masks, gowns, tent shelters and mattress covers”, also essential in the United States. fight

Then there was the medical research vital to efforts on both sides of the border, Hillman said, including:

Vaccine development efforts in Canada (although none have been, nor have been authorized since). US-based Gilead, who was conducting a clinical trial of the investigational drug remdesivir as an antiviral treatment, had operations in Edmonton, Hillman wrote. (Remdesivir has since been evaluated as an effective treatment in the fight against COVID-19).

Critical Canadian supplies to the United States included:

NB Power “is the supplier of electricity to northern Maine,” and there are “at least three hospitals in northern Maine that would get their electricity through NB Power,” Hillman said.

Canada is the much-needed source of tin for the US food canning industry, and America “is actually short of tin and needs Canada’s ArcelorMittal Dofasco (AMD) to fill its deficit.” “. Hillman said Kushner should be reminded that “Canada is the number one export customer for US agriculture and agri-food trade” and that “reliable two-way sourcing and delivery will be critical to ensuring food security during the crisis”.

The 3M company was also dismayed by the Trump administration’s decision to restrict exports and pressured the administration in tandem with Canada to be allowed to fulfill its contractual obligations.

A senior Canadian official told The Star on Wednesday that support from the 3M company was crucial.

In the midst of the fight, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters: “It really is a Wild West when it comes to buying medical supplies right now. It is a global pandemic and every country in the world is doing their best in a really fierce competition for medical supplies. “

Trump has publicly sounded unfriendly, telling a press conference that he “takes care of Canadians” and others by allowing cruise ships to dock in Florida. “We could have let them float aimlessly.”

On April 6, however, Trump agreed that 3M could continue to export N95 masks to Canada, although there was still a restricted flow of goods that troubled the company.

A separate email exchange from the Canadian government shows that until May, 3M was distressed by the impact on places like Mexico and Latin America where the crisis was “more difficult” than in Canada.

On May 19, 3M officials informed the Canadian government that the President of Mexico had met with Trump “to try to ease export restrictions under the Defense Production Act (DPA).”

“The request was rejected. They also report that Peru had separately asked the WH (White House) to relax its restrictions, which was rejected.

The company informed Canadian officials that since there was “only a certain amount of N95 that could be exported each month and the situation in Mexico is so dire,” it would export more N95 to Mexico. rather than to the Government of Canada. The result was that 340,000 masks, out of an expected monthly shipment of 500,000 to Canada in May, were diverted to Mexico instead. The company agreed to fill the gap in June, wrote PMO staff member Sabrina Kim.

Prime Minister Doug Ford said last week that the whole episode of the pandemic was a turning point for him and that he no longer trusted even the new Biden administration.

“You really see who your friends and enemies are. Our closest ally around the world and our closest friend the United States. I thought I would see a small change with the new administration. But again, it’s every man for himself. “

The Biden administration has said it will not allow the export of vaccines made in the United States until all Americans have been vaccinated.

Ford said: “I remember going up there and hearing President Trump say he was going to cut us with the 3M mask. And I said that never again in this country are we going to rely on foreign leaders or foreign countries for PPE. And of course, with the support and collaboration of all the prime ministers across the country, we are now self-sufficient, right here in Canada, ”said Ford. “Whether it’s N95 masks or surgical masks, gowns or face shields, we don’t have to rely on anyone.”

Ford said there might not be vaccines made in Canada for “this cycle, but maybe a booster, cancer vaccines … we’ll make sure we make vaccines somewhere. here in Canada, but we’re going to work together. “

