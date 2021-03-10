Turkish opposition to Erdogan: we lost Egypt because of your stubbornness





Following Turkish signals that Ankara had sent in recent days to get closer to Egypt and draw a new map of its relations, the leader of a Turkish opposition party accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of having built the country’s foreign policy on its own whims. him for the failure he succeeded. In her speech to her party’s parliamentary bloc on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the leader of the opposition Al Khair party, Miral Achener, referred to the statements by Turkish officials against Egypt and their attempt to calm the atmosphere with Cairo, according to which the state has not governed that way. She added that the president made Turkey pay the price for his personal whims when he worked out Ankara’s policy with Cairo and stressed that the Turks had paid the price for Erdogan’s decision to lose the country. Egypt. “Soften the air” It should be noted that Turkey has made several statements over the past week in an attempt to calm the atmosphere with Egypt. Omar Celik, spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, confirmed on Tuesday that without a partnership with Egypt, the history of Egypt and the region cannot be written. A few days ago, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that Egypt had shown respect for his country’s continental shelf in exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, as it represented a “very development. important ”in relations between the two countries. He added: We have common historical and cultural values ​​with Egypt and by activating these values ​​we see the possibility of various developments in the days to come. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also announced a few weeks ago that his country and Egypt “are trying to establish a roadmap for their bilateral relations”. Average file According to information from Al-Arabiya.net, Turkey’s attempts to approach Egypt are mainly aimed at coordinating and discussing regional issues, in particular the situation in Libya and the demarcation of borders in the Mediterranean region, which are files in action Significant progress in cooperation with regional partners far from Ankara. Regarding the actions of the Brotherhood, these sources reported that Ankara did not produce a paper to hand over the fleeing leaders of the group living in their territory and shut down their media platforms and satellite channels as a priority that can be currently negotiated. In the midst of the brotherhood in Turkey, the government handed them over to Cairo, especially after the rapprochement with Egypt. It is noteworthy that sources from Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath earlier revealed that Turkey wanted to reestablish ties with several Arab countries, led by Egypt, and asked again to meet with Cairo in presence of senior officials on the Turkish side.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos