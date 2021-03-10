Politics
Shiv Sena Asks Narendra Modi To Act On Dadra MP Suicide
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend and prosecute senior administrative officials from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, alleging that the suicide note from Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar had accused them harassment.
One of the alleged defendants in the memo is Praful Khoda Patel, Union Territory Administrator and former BJP Minister of Gujarat, who is said to be close to Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Raut said that while Mumbai Police investigated the suicide, the Center could not ignore its responsibility to act since Delkar was a high-ranking MP and initially complained about his problems to the chairman of Lok Sabha.
Raut’s request to Modi comes at a time when Delkar’s suicide emerges as yet another flashpoint between the BJP-led central government and the Sena-Congress-NCP administration of Maharashtra, which has pointed out that as that Union territory, Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported directly to the Center. control.
Delkar, an independent MP for Dadra and Nagar Haveli serving his seventh term, was found hanged in a Mumbai hotel last month.
According to media reports, he left behind a 15-page suicide note in Gujarati, alleging systematic harassment of Patel, collector Sandeep Kumar Singh and five other officials.
Delkar’s son Abhinav said his father wrote in the suicide note that he was ending his life in Maharashtra because he trusted the state government.
“My father knew that if he ended his life in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the suicide note would have disappeared and no cases would have been recorded,” he said.
Mumbai police on Tuesday filed an FIR and registered a case of incitement to suicide against the defendants after Uddhav Thackeray’s government announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation.
Raut, the leader of the Sena in the Lok Sabha, brought up the subject during Zero Hour and waved a copy of Delkar’s suicide note.
He recalled that Delkar had previously written to the Speaker regarding harassment and that this letter had been sent to the House Privilege Committee.
“The main deputy had distributed his letter to all members of the House. At the February 12 privilege committee meeting, he had (said) that if his harassment by officers in Union Territory was not stopped, he would be forced to commit suicide, ”Raut said.
He added: “Therefore, through you (the President), I want to ask the Prime Minister to suspend the administrative agents, the SP (police superintendent) and the collector responsible for the suicide of the deputy and to initiate criminal proceedings. against them 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not constituting murder). “
Delkar had published a video a few months ago threatening to resign from Parliament if the officials who harassed him were not suppressed.
Delay worry
Sources said Sena and congressional leaders were upset by the state government’s slow investigation into the suicide case as the BJP attacked the administration over the discovery of a loaded vehicle. explosives near Mukesh Ambani’s home in February.
But Home Secretary Anil Deshmukh, who is from the NCP, apparently justified his cautious approach by saying that the police are quietly looking at the full range of issues.
A senior politician in the Mumbai Congress suggested that the “BJP’s belligerence on the Ambani issue” was likely a pressure tactic to ensure that state authorities moved slowly on the Delkar affair.
Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole said on Wednesday Ambani’s home was 1 km from where the car was parked and would not have been in any danger.
