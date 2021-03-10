Politics
Pompeo says global coalition must put the brakes on Beijing
By Jonathan Chin / Editor, with CNA
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for the formation of a global coalition to control Chinese aggression, while urging Beijing to behave like a normal nation.
Pompeo made the remarks in an interview with the Central News Agency on Tuesday, as he discussed how the global community should respond to China’s aggressive foreign policy and the lifting of restrictions on interactions between the Taiwanese and American officials.
Asked how Taiwan and the United States should strengthen their relationship, Pompeo declined to respond directly in deference to the administration of US President Joe Bidens, saying he wanted to give the new administration a chance to conduct a review before sharing his opinion.
Photo: AFP
Much depends on the behavior of the Chinese Communist Party, Pompeo said, adding that by taking a broader view of China, he would urge Beijing to act responsibly like a normal nation and to withdraw from predatory economic practices.
Much of this relationship will depend on the actual set of understandings and actions taken by [Chinese President] Xi Jinping () and his fellow politicians, he said.
I have long understood that leaders matter a lot. Xi Jinping, when he came to power [and] in the years that followed, demonstrated a real risk to the United States. I saw him as a member of [the US] Congress, then closely as director of the CIA, Pompeo said.
Speaking on China’s economic policies, Pompeo said countries must defend their own economies by developing trade relations outside of those with China if they wish to protect their freedoms.
We need to make sure the world is aware of everything the Chinese Communist Party is doing. Second, we need to make sure that we build a global coalition based on this set of agreements, he said.
Building a coalition would be a key test of US support for democracies in the region, Pompeo said, adding that Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries would like to know that the United States United will support them.
Regarding China, if the United States combines a rise in military power with an effective economic and diplomatic policy, Pompeo said: I am very confident that the Western democracies, our way of life, will continue.
As U.S. Secretary of State, Pompeo recommended lifting some restrictions on interaction between Taiwanese and U.S. officials.
Taiwanese officials had previously not been allowed to visit the US State Department or hoist the Republic of China flag in Twin Oaks, Washington.
Pompeo called the barnacles restrictions above barnacles.
We decided to do a full review which we did, he said. We concluded that it made sense for us to have more conversations, not less.
The Bidens administration kept the policy changes in place and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deserves praise for condemning the genocide of Uyghurs in China, Pompeo said.
When asked if he would travel to Taiwan if the opportunity arose, Pompeo said it would be a real treat.
In Taipei, the Foreign Ministry thanked Pompeo for his significant contributions to strengthening ties between the two countries.
Taiwan cherishes the friendship of the Pumps and welcomes him, although the ministry has yet to discuss details with him, spokeswoman Joanne Ou said during a routine press briefing in Taipei.
Inviting current and former US officials to visit Taiwan has always been an important part of ministerial work in the United States, Mr. Ou said.
Given the COVID-19 situation, the ministry will coordinate with the outbreak’s Central Command Center to organize these visits which will deepen the substantial partnership between Taiwan and the United States, she added.
Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]