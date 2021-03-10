By Jonathan Chin / Editor, with CNA



Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for the formation of a global coalition to control Chinese aggression, while urging Beijing to behave like a normal nation.

Pompeo made the remarks in an interview with the Central News Agency on Tuesday, as he discussed how the global community should respond to China’s aggressive foreign policy and the lifting of restrictions on interactions between the Taiwanese and American officials.

Asked how Taiwan and the United States should strengthen their relationship, Pompeo declined to respond directly in deference to the administration of US President Joe Bidens, saying he wanted to give the new administration a chance to conduct a review before sharing his opinion.

Photo: AFP

Much depends on the behavior of the Chinese Communist Party, Pompeo said, adding that by taking a broader view of China, he would urge Beijing to act responsibly like a normal nation and to withdraw from predatory economic practices.

Much of this relationship will depend on the actual set of understandings and actions taken by [Chinese President] Xi Jinping () and his fellow politicians, he said.

I have long understood that leaders matter a lot. Xi Jinping, when he came to power [and] in the years that followed, demonstrated a real risk to the United States. I saw him as a member of [the US] Congress, then closely as director of the CIA, Pompeo said.

Speaking on China’s economic policies, Pompeo said countries must defend their own economies by developing trade relations outside of those with China if they wish to protect their freedoms.

We need to make sure the world is aware of everything the Chinese Communist Party is doing. Second, we need to make sure that we build a global coalition based on this set of agreements, he said.

Building a coalition would be a key test of US support for democracies in the region, Pompeo said, adding that Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries would like to know that the United States United will support them.

Regarding China, if the United States combines a rise in military power with an effective economic and diplomatic policy, Pompeo said: I am very confident that the Western democracies, our way of life, will continue.

As U.S. Secretary of State, Pompeo recommended lifting some restrictions on interaction between Taiwanese and U.S. officials.

Taiwanese officials had previously not been allowed to visit the US State Department or hoist the Republic of China flag in Twin Oaks, Washington.

Pompeo called the barnacles restrictions above barnacles.

We decided to do a full review which we did, he said. We concluded that it made sense for us to have more conversations, not less.

The Bidens administration kept the policy changes in place and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deserves praise for condemning the genocide of Uyghurs in China, Pompeo said.

When asked if he would travel to Taiwan if the opportunity arose, Pompeo said it would be a real treat.

In Taipei, the Foreign Ministry thanked Pompeo for his significant contributions to strengthening ties between the two countries.

Taiwan cherishes the friendship of the Pumps and welcomes him, although the ministry has yet to discuss details with him, spokeswoman Joanne Ou said during a routine press briefing in Taipei.

Inviting current and former US officials to visit Taiwan has always been an important part of ministerial work in the United States, Mr. Ou said.

Given the COVID-19 situation, the ministry will coordinate with the outbreak’s Central Command Center to organize these visits which will deepen the substantial partnership between Taiwan and the United States, she added.