Another mega tax scandal – Opinion en.tempo.co

The bureaucratic reforms announced by the finance ministry almost 20 years ago appear to have failed to fully build a clean and accountable public finance management system. The same goes for a number of initiatives to improve the tax system introduced by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati after the revelations by tax mafia Gayus Tambunan 10 years ago. This was proven with another tax mafia scandal on an even more revealing scale. In early February, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named the Directorate General of Taxation, the Director General of Extensification and Assessment, Angin Prayitno Aji and the Head of the Sub-Directorate of Taxation as suspects. support for tax and cooperation investigations, Dadan Ramdani. Although Finance Minister Sri Mulyani suspended the two men, the public still wants to know: why is the embezzlement of our tax system continuing?

The technique used by the tax mafia was simple. They received payments to move a number of businesses to lower tax brackets. The three companies mentioned are Jhonlin Baratama, Gunung Madu Plantations and Bank Pan Indonesia (Panin). Jhonlin Baratama is a subsidiary of the Jhonlin Group owned by Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad, also known as Haji Isam – a tycoon who owns a coal mine in South Kalimantan. Meanwhile, Gunung Madu is a cane and sugar refining company in Lampung, and Panin is a bank.

There are indications that Jhonlin paid Rp 30 billion to reduce the amount of tax he paid in 2016 and 2017. In tax year 2016, Jhonlin should have paid Rp 91 billion , but on the document published by the General Directorate of Taxes, the figure is Rp 70 billion. The following year, Jhonlin was said to have overpaid his taxes by Rp 59 billion, but that should have been only Rp 27 billion. These are just the losses suffered by the state of one business. After naming Angin and Dadan as suspects, the KPK is reportedly still investigating a number of other finance ministry officials and tax consultants tasked with manipulating the numbers.

What is concerning is the strong suspicion that Angin and his associates may have violated corporate taxes thanks to the tax amnesty launched by the government in 2016. New tax reports filed by thousands of companies and individuals served as a basis for negotiation for the latter. crooks. It is believed that during this process there were negotiations and demands for bribes.

This is yet another tax mafia affair within the Directorate General of Taxation. The fact that these continue to emerge should have made policymakers realize that the key to bureaucratic reforms is the use of the carrot and stick approach. If carrots continue to be donated while law enforcement is not taking place, scammers will continue to look for opportunities.

Begun in 2002, the main achievement of bureaucratic reforms within the Ministry of Finance has been the increase in the remuneration of its employees. The salaries of officials in the Ministry of Finance have been steadily increased. An increase in income has resulted from the implementation of performance payouts of up to Rp 100 million per month. In addition, the operational process and organizational structure have been improved.

But all of this is useless if there is no law enforcement. Weak-minded law enforcement officials have proven capable of ruining all reform efforts and ultimately undermining public confidence. These tax crooks learned from Gayus Tambunan’s decline. While he should have been sitting in a prison cell in November 2010, he was pictured watching a Commonwealth Bank Tournament of Champions tennis match in Nusa Dua, Bali. In addition, we know that not all companies that paid him bribes were investigated by the police. This type of piecemeal law enforcement does not create a deterrent effect. Peas were President Joko Widodo’s initiative to revise the KPK law in 2019. This decision has clearly weakened the main weapon in eradicating corruption.

Therefore, don’t take too much comfort for the performance of the KPK in the Angin case. Until the KPK uncovers all the cases related to the tax mafia, we must remain skeptical of its seriousness. The tussle of interests between investigators, KPK leaders and government officials means that it is not impossible that the investigation does not go beyond officials at the Angin level. It is possible that other cases are simply ignored.

If this tax scandal is not fully investigated, President Jokowi’s goal of increasing Indonesian President Jokowi’s goal of increasing Indonesia’s tax ration from 10% to 11% currently – l one of the worst in ASEAN – will be even harder to achieve. Without serious law enforcement, tax reforms in this country will be nothing more than empty talk.

