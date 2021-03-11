Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on interim provincial status





The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution demanding interim provincial status for the region, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said on March 9. The resolution was introduced by the House leader with Khan stating that Pakistan’s main position, aligned with United Nations (UN) resolutions on the Kashmir issue, must be maintained. The resolution reads: “The UK should be given the status of an interim constitutional province and representation in the National Assembly and other federal bodies.”

Khan even took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying that the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a landmark resolution demanding constitutional rights for the region. I myself presented the resolution to the assembly. I thank the Leader of the Opposition for his support.

And also members of the government for doing their best to build consensus. The demand for constitutional rights is a unanimous demand of the people of Great Britain, not just one individual / party. The unity we have shown on this issue must be repeated again at the federal level, he added.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister called the day a historic day

Speaking to Twitter, Pakistani Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday declared a “historic day” while noting that the development of the House by passing the resolution unanimously is a huge leap forward. He said, Histrionic Day for the People of #GilgitBaltistan, all parties unanimously call for provisional provincial status for Britain to secure the constitutional rights of the people … truly a leap forward … well done to everyone who made this possible.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly’s decision came after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in 2020 the granting of provisional provincial status to Britain during celebrations for 73rd Independence Day. At the time, Khan announced: One of the three reasons I come to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a provisional province. We made this decision bearing in mind the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos