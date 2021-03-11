“ Set up assistance services near Covid-19 vaccination centers ”: PM Modi at BJP meets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on lawmakers and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) officials to set up help desks alongside Covid-19 vaccination centers across the country, to help guide people, raise awareness more to the vaccination campaign, even transporting the elderly and infirm to and from vaccination centers (just as is done during elections), people familiar with the matter said.

The Prime Minister was addressing members of parliament and while highlighting the work the government has done in what has been a trying year for the country and arresting truant MPs, his speech put focus on India’s ongoing vaccination campaign, the largest such exercise in the world, as the country aims to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people against coronavirus disease.

“The BJP should help people get vaccinated,” he told MPs this morning, according to three people who asked not to be named. Why should we create support services only during elections. There are so many people who come without their I-card, who need some kind of help and therefore we should be there.

Even if you need to park their cars or help the elderly get to vaccination camps, do so, the prime minister said at the meeting, according to a second person, a BJP MP.

Party chairman JP Nadda reiterated the message, people said, and added that all state units should work to make the campaign a success. He said his units had already received instructions on how to proceed. HT reviewed a letter sent to all states by the party’s national secretary general, Arun Singh. It reads as follows: Party help desks should be set up in all immunization centers in all mandals (divisions) for general awareness and aid campaigns. Arrangements should be made for transporting the elderly and sick to vaccination sites and hospitals and back.

Arun Singhs’ letter dated March 5 lists 12 ways lawmakers and party officials can help.

According to the BJP MP cited above, Nadda, a former Union health minister, recalled how Prime Minister Modi told her in early March last year that it would be a difficult year due to pandemic (although cases in India did not really start to climb until April). . At that time we hardly had any testing labs, but now we have thousands, we have our own personal protection kits (PPE); we succeeded in fighting the pandemic with the vision of Modijis.

Both vaccines administered in India are made locally – one, Covishield is the Indian version of the Astra Zeneca-Oxfords vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute, and the other, Covaxin, was developed locally by Bharat Biotech.

Commenting on the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Officer Pralhad Joshi said: Prime Minister Modi said all MPs and party workers should help those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including helping them reach vaccination centers.

The Prime Minister is a statesman and he advised us to work in a non-electoral role, said MP Rakesh Sinha. “ In situations where people need our help and sympathy, the concern of the PM goes beyond politics and is guided by social concern during the vaccination campaign.

The Prime Minister also had harsh words for those who were irregular in their presence at home. You are here because of the people, the party won you over, why do we always have to tell you to attend parliament? I don’t want to keep repeating this, he said, according to a second BJP MP.

MPs, however, were told they would have a long weekend with Friday, as well as Thursday, which is a public holiday because of Shivratri. They gave us the list of bills that will be carried until March 25; the budget bill expected on 19. And the session could end on March 25, said the first deputy.