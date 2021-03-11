Donald Trump urges Herschel Walker to participate in Georgia Senate race





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged retired pro-football running back Herschel Walker to run for the US Senate next year in Georgia.

Walker, 59, was born in Peach State and played college football at the University of Georgia. He would be an instant favorite for the Republican nomination.

Trump said in an emailed statement from his Save America PAC: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the US Senate in Georgia?” He would be unstoppable, just like he was when playing for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He’s also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!

Walker, a staunch Trump supporter during his presidency, would face Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special election in January to fill the remainder of retired GOP Senator Johnny Isakson’s six-year term.

Walker would bring name recognition to the contest and could build GOP support among black voters, who make up nearly a third of the electorate in Georgia.

Walker is the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and played in the former USFL and NFL for 15 years, first with the Trump-owned USFL New Jersey Generals, then in the NFL for the Vikings, Eagles and Giants.

Warnock previously worked as a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former church of Martin Luther King Jr. He won a short second round against Republican Senator named Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock won despite stunning media coverage of his political sermons and arrest in 2002 for interfering with a police investigation into child abuse at a church-run summer camp near Baltimore, Maryland. Loeffler, who was the richest member of Congress, faced her own negative headlines about stock sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though an FBI investigation cleared her.

Former Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue, who lost to Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in a runoff in January, has ruled out running against Warnock in 2022. Loeffler has not decided to attempt a rematch.

