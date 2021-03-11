Locals speak out after Indonesia nominated Papua Island for Elon Musk’s space launch site





Residents of an island in Indonesia, who fear ecological damage to the region, have decided to deny entry to Elon Musks SpaceX after it was offered as a potential launch site for one of their projects. Part of the small island of Biak in the province of Papua was donated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in December to Teslas chief for a future spaceport. However, locals expressed their opposition further by saying that Mr. Musk and his company were not welcome in their area. They fear that the spaceport will increase deforestation and even evict people from their homes. Locals are also opposed to the potential increase in Indonesia’s military, as the province has witnessed decades-long secessionist campaigns that have challenged government authority in the region. This spaceport will cost us our traditional hunting grounds, damaging the nature on which our way of life depends. But, if we protest, well be arrested immediately, Manfun Sroyer, a tribal chief on the island, was quoted by the Guardian as saying. Read more Declaring this move as a form of intimidation, Ms. Sroyer says: In 2002, the Russians wanted our land for launching satellites. We protested and many have been arrested and interrogated now that they have brought him back, and this harassment and intimidation is still going on. However, an Indonesian government official quoted by the Guardian said the planned spaceport was being developed in consultation with the Papuan government and local communities, and that the development of Biaks as a space island would have positive economic impacts for the islanders. This is not the first time that the region has been chosen as a potential space launch site by the Indonesian government. The Russian space agency is also developing a large rocket launch site from Biak Island by 2024, the Guardian Noted. The province of Papua is one of the most naturally wealthy regions in the country and its location facing the Pacific Ocean and to a degree below the equator makes it ideal for launches as it will require less fuel to reach orbit. . The billionaire and his company are also reportedly looking at the area’s massive nickel reserves, as a key component of its batteries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos