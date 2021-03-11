Especially the odds of getting away with tax evasion just got in the way





Since his departure in January, Donald Trump has apparently set himself a number of goals. One of them is to swindle as much money as possible from his supporters. Another is to maintain its relevance despite being banned from social media. Yet another, and possibly the most important of the group, is to avoid prosecution for its cornucopia of alleged crimes. And on this last front, things are not going very well for the former president.

Weeks after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request to keep his tax returns out of the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, he has reacted like a man who knows jail is in his future, the DA has broadened its criminal investigation into a potential insurance bank. and tax evasion outside of New York City. On Monday, CNN reported that Cy Vances’ office subpoenaed documents to Fortress Investment Management, which loaned the Trump Organization $ 130 million to build its Chicago Tower, then, seven years later, canceled $ 102 million. of this debt. While Trump ended up getting a good deal without having to pay back a huge sum of money, investigators would be interested in whether he paid taxes on the amount handed over, as required by the IRS. By CNN:

Investigators’ interest in how Trump and his company handled the Chicago loan is an extension of an investigation that encompasses multiple aspects of the Trump business. Prosecutors are examining whether the company has misled lenders or insurance brokers about valuations of certain properties.

New York Attorney General Letitia James first raised questions about Trump’s handling of the fortress loan last fall when her office revealed in a court file that it was investigating whether Trump and the Trump organization had recorded the remitted amount as income and paid taxes or if there was an explanation as to why it would not be necessary. The attorney general’s office said at the time that information about the transactions was important to its civil investigation.

In addition to the Chicago Tower, Vances’ office also took an interest in Seven Springs, an estate in Westchester County owned by Trump that he unsuccessfully attempted to turn into a luxury housing estate in the late 1990s. While local tax assessments indicate the property’s market value is around $ 19 million, Trump has valued it at $ 291 million. What is curious! According to the Wall Street Journal:

Bulking up assets to help get loans or other financial benefits can be a state criminal offense, legal experts have said. Prosecutors have sent a subpoena in recent weeks, land use attorney Charles Martabano and engineer Ralph Mastromonaco, both involved in planning the Trump Organizations’ proposal for Seven Springs, said the people. Mr Mastromonaco confirmed he had received a subpoena and said he gave district attorneys documents, including communications with others involved in the project.

The district attorneys office has also requested tapes of planning council meetings in Bedford, New York, one of three towns on which the Seven Springs estate is located, people familiar with the folder. MM. Mastromonaco and Martabano appeared before the board with Mr Trumps’ son Eric Trump in 2012 and 2013, according to meeting minutes.

