Gujarat: Dandi March will be replenished from March 12, PM Modi to report





Ninety-one years after Mahatma Gandhi took out the Dandi March to break the salt law that shook the foundations of the British Empire, 81 people will embark on the same 386 km walk from here on March 12 to celebrate the 75th anniversary. independence for India, the government of Gujarat said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will report the Sabarmati ashram yatra on Friday. It will reconstruct Gandhiji’s historic march to Dandi in southern Gujarat, the government said in a statement. It is part of the state government’s program to mark “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,” he said. The Gujarat government high-level committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, was held on Tuesday to finalize preparations for the celebration of India’s 75th independence anniversary. Gujarat had played an important role in India’s freedom struggle, which is why the Amrit Mahotsav of independence will be celebrated in a grand way, Rupani said in the statement. The Salt March, which took place from March to April 1930, was an act of civil disobedience led by Mahatma Gandhi in protest against British rule in India.

Gandhi and 78 others embarked in the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 to break the law which imposed a tax on salt. After walking for 21 days, they arrived in Dandi on April 5 and broke the law. Salt Satyagrah compelled the entire nation to stand behind Mahatma Gandhi and hundreds of people joined in his civil disobedience movement and nonviolent struggle for freedom. This development shook the British Empire at this time. “The Dandi March will be reconstructed in its entirety. It will begin on March 12 as it took place in 1930 and will end on April 5, during which these 81 pedestrians will walk to Dandi on the coast at 386 km. Rupani said in the statement. Walkers will stop at 21 locations along the way and witness a variety of events at each location highlighting the socio-economic changes underway in the areas of cleanliness, environment, safety and conservation. water, he said. The events were designed to predict the steps India must take to become “Vishwa Guru”, to celebrate the centenary of India’s independence in 25 years, he added. During this march, ministers, MPs, officials and leaders will join for a day at different parts of the event. The celebration will also include such topics as environmental protection, Swachhta Abhiyaan, water harvesting, yoga study and others. The yatra will end with a grand ceremony to be held in Dandi on April 5, the statement said. In addition to the Dandi March, various programs have been set up and will take place simultaneously in 75 locations in Gujarat, in locations associated with the life of Mahatma Gandhi, Rupani said. Big events were planned at Porbandar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bardoli and Mandvi, and at the district headquarters, he said, adding that India’s saga of freedom from the 1857 revolt to the victory of independence would be presented to new generations.









