Donald Trump Jr. called out for making fun of Meghan Markle’s interview: see the reactions

At first, the former son of President Donald Trumps said he didn’t care about that sort of thing, then snapped photos of Meghan in the nearly eight-minute video.

Are we pretending that Meghan Markle isn’t the kind of person who craves all this attention? Said Trump Jr. Because it seems like literally everything she does in life so far has been aimed at getting that kind of attention for herself. She just wants it to be good attention. The problem is, if you don’t have the personality to do this, it doesn’t always work as well.

The 43-year-old businessman continued: Are we really pretending that she was like a victim in all of this? … he said, adding: Has she ever met a camera that she probably didn’t like?

When he finished verbally attacking the Duchess of Sussex, he admitted that he sympathized with the Duke. I really feel bad for Harry. Hes like a dude in a hostage video. In fact, he seems to be a guy I would like to have a beer with. I’m not sure what happened to him in the past two years, Jr. said, noting that he felt Harry had been brainwashed into some sort of awakened reality after his marriage to Meghan.

If you don’t care, why did you go out of your way to make an eight minute video of the situation? https://t.co/iedQx0X4DL

– High I’m Taylor🤙🏾 (@TaylorrrDaeee) March 9, 2021

Others laughed at Trump Jr. for saying he didn’t care, then bent over backwards to make a video on it.

How many outlets are there? Here is a hobby idea, I don’t know why go to work?

– Lisa Rago (@ Strange79Lisa) March 9, 2021

“How many takes are there? Here’s an idea: have a hobby, another user wrote. I don’t know why to go to work? A third wrote: Donnie giving up his failed Trump Organization business and trying to become a social influencer.?

Donnie quits his failed Trump Organization venture and tries to become a social influencer?

– ⭐️ Merrill – shelter at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) March 9, 2021

During Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had considered suicide as a member of the Royal Family and defended herself against claims she calculated the exit of the couples of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II released a statement on the controversial interview on Tuesday, noting that the whole family is saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan, concluding that: Harry, Meghan and Archie will be always be much loved family members.

You need to be able to identify with Meghan because your dad isn’t talking to you either.

– Ghost of the Ghost of the Ghost (@ DragonLaw6) March 9, 2021

