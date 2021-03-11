Equity, health – hot educational topics at both sessions

Elementary school students attend a class in Beijing on June 1, 2020. / CFP Elementary school students attend a class in Beijing on June 1, 2020. / CFP

President Xi Jinping highlighted building a high-quality and balanced basic public education system and a number of lawmakers and policy advisers shared their thoughts on education reforms during the two sessions in course, the most important meetings of the Chinese political calendar. Bridging the educational gap On Saturday, Xi joined national policy advisers from the education, medicine and health sectors in a joint group meeting and heard their comments and suggestions. Regarding the disparate distribution of academic resources, Yan Chunhua, president of Lanzhou University, said, “China has made significant progress in higher education in the central and western regions of the country. in recent years. But compared to the eastern region, there is still a big gap, and it can be further widened. “

A computer class at a school at a poverty alleviation resettlement site in Zhenxiong County, Zhaotong City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, September 24, 2020. / Xinhua A computer class at a school at a poverty alleviation resettlement site in Zhenxiong County, Zhaotong City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, September 24, 2020. / Xinhua

Imbalanced and inadequate education is closely linked with unbalanced and insufficient regional development, Xi replied, adding that the level of education in the central and western regions should be improved to promote the social development of these regions. , and that the imbalance in education should be addressed to address it. with other imbalances. He said the government will strengthen the targeted and precise training of teachers in the underdeveloped areas of the central and western regions and will deeply implement the rural teacher support plan. This year’s government work report, presented by Premier Li Keqiang on March 5, also emphasized equity in education. The report states that it is important to promote the high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education and the integration of urban and rural areas, to strengthen weak links in the operating conditions of schools in rural areas and ” improve benefits for rural teachers.

A teacher teaches kindergarten children in Tongren, southwest China’s Guizhou province, March 1, 2021. / CFP A teacher teaches kindergarten children in Tongren, southwest China’s Guizhou province, March 1, 2021. / CFP

Reform preschool education Preschool education is another concern of many legislators and policy advisers. China saw its birth rate drop for the third year in a row from 2017 to 2019, the year the lowest birth rate since 1949 was 1.05%, with 14.65 million people born in across the country. To encourage people of suitable age to have children, suggestions have been made to reform preschool education. Lin Yong, deputy at the National People’s Congress (NPC) and professor at South China Normal University, introduced a motion suggesting including kindergartens in the compulsory education system. He explained that the high cost associated with preschool education puts great pressure on families and affects their desire to have children. Inclusion will reduce the difficulty of access and the high cost of enrollment in kindergartens, and alleviate people’s concerns. Song Zhiping, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also proposed extending the opening hours of kindergartens and primary schools to 6 p.m. to allow parents to choose their children afterwards. work. She also suggested reducing or exempting kindergarten fees for the second child. Reflecting the aspirations of many people, their suggestions have become hot topics on Chinese social media, with millions of internet users discussing the issues.

Elementary school students participate in a physical education class in Taizhou, east China’s Zhejiang province, December 29, 2020. / CFP Elementary school students participate in a physical education class in Taizhou, east China’s Zhejiang province, December 29, 2020. / CFP