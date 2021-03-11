Courts are silent on government corruption, says Abbasi





LAHORE: The courts which impeached an elected prime minister by taking a suo moto are now silent against the corruption of Imran Khan and his government. So said the former prime minister and senior vice president of the PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as he spoke to media outside the court compound on Wednesday. Ata Tarar, leader of the PML-N, was also present. Mr Abbasi said that today the nation and the PDM question why the current corruption of the current government is being ignored by the courts. Whether it is the sugar, flour, LNG scandals, no action has been taken by anyone against the beneficiaries of these scandals, he said. He said that despite the work carried out contrary to the promises of DG ISPR, the PDM had won.

He said accountability bodies and courts were silent on government corruption, but the PDM decided to highlight wrongdoing as well as fight the system.

Referring to the case of PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, the former prime minister said this was the only case in Pakistan’s history in which a person who was tried and appearing in court had been arrested. and imprisoned.

The NAB has no other similar example over the past two decades, making it clear that the point of putting Shahbaz Sharif in jail is to put pressure on the PML-N and the PDM, he said. .

The government wanted to snub people’s voices in the name of accountability, he said, adding that the PML-N will not submit to pressure tactics and fight the Nab-Niazi link on every forum.

He said the purpose of putting Shahbaz Sharif in prison was to cripple parliament and humiliate politicians, but people today understood and experienced the problems.

He alleged that everything the NAB did was based on lies and that so far not one rupee’s corruption had been proven against Shahbaz Sharif.

Mr Abbasi said that all of these things would one day have to be answered and this bogus system of accountability would be reversed. You look at the case of Nawaz Sharif, look at the case of Rana Sanaullah, who is also the head of the International Parliamentary Union, which is an institution of over 150 countries, he said, adding that the time was past when politicians were reserved. on buffalo theft cases.

He alleged that Imran Khan took Rs70 crore from an independent candidate who was later elected.

Who gave him 11 votes, he questioned him and said that one day this person would speak himself that he had given Rs70 crore to Imran Khan in his office. He said the same person joined the PTI after the victory.

He said the world was seeing what was going on and how the opposition was being pushed against the wall. He said that despite the announcement from DG ISPR, such things had happened. He said that the PDM would win the seat of the Speaker of the Senate despite the presence of all anti-democracy forces and their plans.

Responding to a question, he specifies that the PDM has decided to fight against this system. He said Yusuf Raza Gilani was a strong PDM candidate for Senate presidency and all decisions were made after consultation.

We wanted to believe what the ISPR director general said, he said, adding that the role of the military should not be in politics, but this was denied as the Senate elections approached and vote of confidence, he said. He said he hoped Senate members would vote according to their conscience.

When asked about the filing of Shahbaz Sharif’s bail application in the Lahore High Court, Ata Tarar said legal consultations were underway and the party would notify the media of the filing of the bail application. released on bail from the president of the PML-N.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos