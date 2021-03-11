Maestro Djoko Pekik confided in President Joko Widodo





Bantul, Gatra.com – President Joko Widodo attended a mass vaccination for 517 artists in Bantul, special region of Yogyakarta, Wednesday (10/3). In the middle of the ceremony, Jokowi seemed to be conversing intimately with the painter maestro Djoko Pekik. During the ceremony there were dance and music performances, from where Jokowi was seated, he brought his head closer and bowed his head towards Pekik. We saw him listen attentively to the story of the famous painter with the painting “Wild Boar Hunting” worth several billion rupees. After the event, the 84-year-old artist shared what Jokowi told him to do Gatra.com. According to Pekik, in the middle of the week of Covid-19, he spent time at home working and getting everything ready in his old age. Pekik lives in his art hermitage which is located about one kilometer from Padepokan Bagong Kussudiardja, where the mass vaccination of artists took place. “I besides briefly with Jokowi about the pandemic. I was at home the entire time, painting for myself to share with my kids before I died. I am 84 years old, ”he said. Pekik has indeed continued to work in the midst of the pandemic. One of his works, Wave Masks, measuring 150×250 centimeters, features a procession of distributing masks through a car that, ironically, invites a crowded sea of ​​people. This work was exhibited at the Art Jog exhibition, Yogyakarta, last year. Not only about the daily art activities, Pekik also shared about the art installations. According to him, although Indonesia is superior in terms of artists, Indonesia lost to Singapore in terms of art installations. “Singapore has a national museum. Yogya does not yet have a national museum, but the Singapore museum contains many Yogya artists, especially fine art, ”he said. According to Pekik, Jokowi listened to these stories even though he had not yet had the chance to fulfill the hopes of a national museum of fine arts. 