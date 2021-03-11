Turkey jails 5 to life for murder of envoy





A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life in prison for the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey in 2016. An off-duty police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, shot and killed Ambassador Andrei Karlov during a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara on December 19, 2016. Other officers subsequently shot and killed the shooter on the scene. Turkish prosecutors have concluded that a network led by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov’s murder and has charged 28 people, including Gulen, with the murder. Prosecutors said the attack was aimed at derailing the warming ties between Turkey and Russia. Ankara also accuses Gulen of orchestrating a failed coup to overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. Gulen, who has lived in the United States since 1999, has denied any involvement in the coup or assassination of the Russian diplomat. Turkey requests his extradition. In the indictment, Turkish prosecutors alleged that Gülen’s network sought to push Turkey and Russia to the brink of a “hot war”. Karlov was 62 and was appointed Russian Ambassador to Turkey in 2013, when relations between the two countries were severely complicated by the raging war in Syria. Tensions around Syria dominated Ankara’s relations with Moscow during Karlov’s tenure as ambassador, especially when Turkey downed a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in November 2015. As a result, Russia slapped Turkey with a series of sanctions. But Erdogan apologized in 2016 for the incident and relations started to improve when Karlov was killed. The gunman shouted “Don’t forget Aleppo”, referring to the Syrian rebel stronghold that Syrian government forces were attacking with Russian support. Turkey and Russia remain opposing camps in Syria, but have worked closely together to purchase the S-400 air defense system. Erdogan then qualified the murder of Karlov as “a provocation aimed specifically at disrupting the process of normalization of Turkey-Russia relations”. Russian ‘satisfaction’ The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had received the news of the convictions with “satisfaction”, praising “the Turkish justice system for decisively condemning this terrorist act”. Moscow “will continue to believe that much of the responsibility for the crime lies with certain groups who, on the eve of Karlov’s murder, artificially aroused negative feelings in the media on social platforms about Russia and Syria, ”he said. Karlov’s widow Marina Karlova said at the opening hearing that the murder was aimed at damaging Moscow-Ankara relations. Agencies through Xinhua contributed to this story. [email protected] Andrei karlov









