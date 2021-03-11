Donald Trump wants former NFL star to run for US Senate





U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Marine One before leaving the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. – Trump travels to New Orleans to watch the playoffs of the national college football championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Former United States President Donald Trump urges former NFL star to run for political office.

It’s no secret that the state of Georgia has become one of the most important election states in the country. The Peach State was vital in both the 2020 presidential election and the election for the United States Senate.

Donald Trump calls on one of the state’s legendary soccer players to run for office.

“Wouldn’t it be great for the legendary Herschel Walker to run for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Donald Trump wrote in an official statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He’s also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, run! “

INBOX: Former President Trump issues statement encouraging Herschel Walker to run for US Senate in Georgia pic.twitter.com/77VQawgFtP

– Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) March 10, 2021

Walker, 59, is from Georgia. He played college in Georgia, where he had one of the most dominant college football careers of all time. Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and was a three-time National Champion, three-time SEC Player of the Year, and three-time U.S. First Team Player. He helped the Bulldogs win a national title in 1980.

The college football legend went on to play in the NFL, where he played from 1986 to 1997. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and totaled over 12,000 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Walker also played in the USFL, which was owned by Donald Trump. The two have clearly enjoyed a good relationship over the years.







