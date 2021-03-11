Uzbekistan to access the ports of Gwadar and Karachi: PM





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan would help Uzbekistan gain access to its seaports of Gwadar and Karachi with the aim of improving regional connectivity and trade.

In a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdlaziz Kamilov here in the Prime Minister’s House, the Prime Minister said Pakistan offers the shortest route to international seas to all Central Asian republics. , including Uzbekistan, and could prove to be a gateway to landlocked Central Asia.

Imran Khan expressed the determination of Pakistanis to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries in the areas of trade, investment, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

Expressing his satisfaction for the proposed trans-Afghan railway project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, he stressed the commitment of Pakistanis to support all efforts for the early realization of the important connectivity project. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled with emotion his interactions with President Mirziyoyev in Beijing and Bishkek and reiterated his invitation to the President of Uzbekistan to visit Pakistan as soon as possible.

Emphasizing the historical and civilizational ties between the two countries, the prime minister said Pakistan highly appreciates its close fraternal ties with Uzbekistan and wishes to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The Prime Minister particularly stressed that improving trade and regional connectivity is the cornerstone of economic growth and development.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistanis’ unwavering support for the Afghan peace process, stressing the imperative of a negotiated political solution. The Prime Minister hopes that the Afghan parties will seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

In the context of South Asia, the Prime Minister stressed that sustainable peace and economic development in the region depends on the peaceful settlement of long-standing unresolved disputes.

Foreign Minister Kamilov conveyed the cordial greetings of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and reiterated the commitment of Uzbekists to expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

He also delivered a letter from President Mirziyoyev to Prime Minister Imran Khan, inviting him to participate in a conference on Central Asia-South Asia connectivity in Tashkent in July 2021.

The Prime Minister thanked for the invitation and said he was looking forward to visiting Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood and senior government officials from Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a two-day official visit.

The relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on a common faith, a common history and cultural affinities. These links provide a solid basis for increased bilateral cooperation in a myriad of areas.

The two countries collaborate closely in regional and international forums, especially the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two countries are also closely cooperating to improve regional connectivity, in particular through the rapid construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway Project between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos