Stay away, locals on the Indonesian island of Biak tell Elon Musk





Indonesia invited Tesla boss Elon Musk to build a launch site for his SpaceX rocket in Southeast Asian countries, Biak Island, highlighting the benefits of a location next to the equator, officials said Thursday, but residents are worried. “This spaceport will cost us our traditional hunting grounds, which will damage the nature on which our way of life depends,” the US Newser website said, citing a tribal chief named Manfun Sroyer in an article. “In 2002, the Russians wanted our land for satellite launches. We protested and many were arrested and questioned. If we protest, we will be arrested immediately,” Sroyer added. As a South African, Musk should understand apartheid, the murder of blacks, “Newser also quoted a survivor of the violence as saying.” If you bring your business here, you are directly sponsoring Indonesia’s genocide against the Papuans. “ Indonesia has several areas located near the equator, ”Jodi Mahardi, spokesperson for the ministry responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investments, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) the same day. “The cost of launching SpaceX’s rocket will be lower because its satellite will not need maneuver to adjust its orbit to the equator,” he added. President Joko Widodo officially invited the second richest person in the world in a phone conversation on Friday. The Indonesian space agency announced plans to build its first spaceport on Biak Island, off the north coast of New Guinea Island last year, and is in talks with overseas partners. SpaceX last week launched a prototype Starship rocket from Texas that it hopes will be used for missions to Mars. The rocket crashed on landing but Musk was optimistic, saying they got all the data they needed from the experimental flight. Musk and Widodo, as well as Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut B. Pandjaitan, also discussed investment opportunities for Tesla in Indonesia, according to a press release. The pioneering electric car maker is said to be eyeing Indonesia’s large reserves of nickel, a key part of its batteries. “Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s invitation by planning to send his team to Indonesia in January 2021 to explore all the opportunities for this collaboration,” the ministry statement said. However, Mahardi said no exact date has been confirmed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos