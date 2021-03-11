







The UK Prime Minister has been told he does not have a mandate to build a bridge across the Northern Channel “which crosses miles of unexploded ordnance and radioactive waste”. But Tory leader Boris Johnson has defended exploration of an attempt to build a fixed link between Scotland and the north, a proposal that is part of a series of projects launched during his government’s consideration of transport links between different parts of the UK. The transport connectivity review announced yesterday will include an assessment of the feasibility of a permanent road or rail link between Scotland and the north. The plan, first mentioned lately in the 2015 DUP election manifesto, has been met with deep skepticism. The program could cost $ 20 billion, although Mr Johnson has previously said it “will only cost around $ 15 billion”. In the latest development, Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy, who oversees the connectivity review, said more work was needed on the possibility of a “fixed link”. Mr Hendy asked two engineering professors to examine the feasibility of a bridge or tunnel crossing the Northern Channel. The review also explores the possibility of upgrading the A75 between Stranraer and the M6, as well as “faster and higher capacity links” from Belfast to Derry and a “link to the Republic’s rail development plans”. Mr Johnson said his government wanted to “harness the incredible power of infrastructure” and “support connectivity across the country”. But in Westminster yesterday, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood challenged the Prime Minister over his proposals for bridges and tunnels. MP Foyle described it as a “fantastic bridge” that could cost $ 33 billion. “This while our road and rail networks have been completely decimated after decades of underinvestment,” he said. “The Conservative Party made a total of 2399 in the last Assembly election, what mandate do they think they have to bypass the democratically elected people of Northern Ireland to impose a bridge that crosses miles of ammunition unexploded and radioactive waste? “ Mr Johnson said the review would be of great benefit to Northern Ireland. “ “As well as better east-west connections within Northern Ireland, which we should also be doing, as well as better north-south connections within the island of Ireland,” he said. . “This is a fantastic review of union connectivity, he should appreciate it, this is the way forward and I am frankly amazed at its negativity.” Infrastructure Alliance spokesperson Andrew Muir said the fixed link proposal was a “classic example of policy making headlines.” “He [Boris Johnson] recognizes that the announcement of a feasibility study on the bridge will get people talking, will generate a lot of debate, but ultimately it is not a road to nowhere, ”said the MP for North Down. When you look at the backlog of already delayed infrastructure projects in Northern Ireland, the idea that we’re going to deliver a bridge of this magnitude, at a cost of at least $ 20 billion, anytime soon is fanciful. “

