Center approves creation of PM Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi- The New Indian Express





Express press service NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi as a one-time, unrecoverable reserve fund for the health share from health and health income. education ceased under the 2007 finance law. The Center in a statement said that the salient feature of the PMSSN is that it is a non-irreversible health reserve fund in the public account and the proceeds from the health sector in the health sector. health and education will be credited. The sums accumulated in the PMSSN will be used for flagship programs of the Ministry of Health such as Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, health and wellness centers, National Health Mission and Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, a declared the government. It could also be used for emergency and disaster preparedness and responses during health emergencies and any future program or program aimed at achieving progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and goals defined in the National Health Policy. , 2017. The administration and maintenance of the PMSSN is entrusted to the Ministry of Health and during any fiscal year, the expenses relating to such ministry plans would initially be incurred by the PMSSN and thereafter, out of gross budget support, a declared the official released by the government. “The main benefit will be better access to universal and affordable health care thanks to the availability of reserved resources while ensuring that the amount does not lapse at the end of the fiscal year,” argued the Ministry of Health. In the 2018 budget speech, the Minister of Finance, while announcing the ambitious Ayushman Bharat program, had mentioned the replacement of 3% of education by 4% of cess which was to be applied to health and education. in the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos