Pakistani Prime Minister Imran launches ‘No one sleeps hungry’ program to feed poor people in Islamabad





Imran Khan is distributing food parcels to the poor in Islamabad on Wednesday. Twitter Photo

Gulf Today Report

In a bid to help the poor, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the government would provide direct grants to 30 million families across the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the “No One Sleeps Hungry” program in Islamabad, Imran said the 30 million deserving families will receive a direct grant from June this year.

Speaking about the “Koi Bhoka Na Soye” (No one sleeps hungry) program, the Prime Minister said that under this initiative, workers and deserving people on the roads will receive food by mobile trucks in an honorable manner.

Initially, Ehsas food trucks are operated in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and at a later stage this program will be further extended to other parts of the country, he added. He said the program was a step towards a welfare state, which still cares about its poor and deserving.

“I always feel happy to see deserving people receiving shelter and food with honor and dignity in various Panahgahs established across Pakistan,” the Prime Minister added. He advised maintaining the quality of the food served in the shelters and through the Ehsas mobile trucks.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the government will also set up a program of direct subsidies for farmers to boost the agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister also announced the launch of a grant program by June of this year whereby the money will be transferred directly to the accounts of 30 million families. He said this would enable the poor and deserving people to get hold of kitchen items.

Imran said a similar direct subsidy would be provided to farmers so that they could afford fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. He said this program will also be launched in June this year.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction Briefing Dr Sania Nishtar said mobile trucks will deliver food to designated points in the Twin Cities. She said that this program is being carried out with the cooperation of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

