Trump’s call for Georgia lead investigator reveals new details





ATLANTA Then President Donald Trump urged the chief investigator of the Office of the Secretary of the States of Georgia to look for fraud during an audit of mail-in ballots in a county in suburban Atlanta, during a call phone he gave her at the end of December.

During the six-minute appeal, which was reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump repeatedly said he had won Georgia. Something bad has happened, he said.

When the correct answer comes out, you will be congratulated, Mr Trump told Chief Investigator Frances Watson.

She replied: I can assure you that our team and the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation], that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information based on the facts.

The Washington Post reported on the call in January, but this is the first time the recording has been released.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has opened a criminal investigation into alleged efforts to get Georgian authorities to overturn the states’ results in the November presidential election. In a February letter to officials, Ms Willis said a grand jury would meet this month.

In early January, media outlets, including the Journal, published information about the recording of a telephone conversation between Mr. Trump and several supporters and Mr. Raffensperger and his staff. During that Jan. 2 appeal, Mr. Trump urged Mr. Raffensperger to find votes to change the election result. He berated Mr Raffensperger for not doing more to overthrow the election.

Representatives for the former president did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a phone call in January, President Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to reverse President-elect Joe Bidens’ victory in the state and has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims about irregularities in the state. vote. Photo: Associated Press / Brynn Anderson / STAR MAX (video of 1/3/21)

President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes out of 5 million votes cast. Two statewide accounts confirmed that Mr. Biden won, making Mr. Trump the first sitting Republican president to lose the state since 1992.

After the recounts, Georgia’s Secretary of State conducted a forensic check of approximately 15,000 mail-in ballots in Cobb County, verifying the signatures on the ballot envelopes to ensure they match the signatures recorded in the county. It was during this audit, just before Christmas, that Mr. Trump called Ms. Watson. Mr Trump said in the call that he contacted Ms Watson at the request of Mark Meadows, Mr Trumps’ chief of staff. The audit found no evidence of fraud.

During the call, Mr Trump told Ms Watson she held the most senior position in the country at the time and urged her investigators to examine signatures dating back several years, according to the recording. While his audit focused on Cobb County, he said it should look at Fulton County, the most populous county in the states that includes most of Atlanta.

If you can get to Fulton, you’re going to find things that are going to be amazing, he said.

During the call, Mr. Trump offered no evidence of wrongdoing. At one point he said his loss in Georgia never made sense and, you know, they dropped the ballots. They gave up all those ballots. Stacey Abrams, really, really terrible, he said. Ms Abrams, the 2018 Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, and her group Fair Fight Action have registered thousands of new voters in Georgia in recent years.

Mr Trump provided no explanation for his claim and Ms Watson did not ask him what he meant.

On the recording, Ms Watson, who is not a political appointee, said she was surprised he called her.

I know you are a very busy and important man and I am very honored that you called, she said. And quite frankly, I’m shocked that you’re taking the time to do this, but I’m very grateful.

Ms Watson declined to comment through the Secretary of State’s office.

Mr Raffenspergers spokesman Ari Schaffer said in a statement to the Journal: This phone call is just one more example of how public comments from Secretary Raffenspergers’ offices also reflect what has been said in one-on-one conversations: We would follow the law, count every legal vote and investigate any allegations of fraud. This is exactly what we did and how we arrived at the exact final vote count.

For months after the election, Mr. Trump and his supporters insisted that Georgia’s results be overturned. Mr. Trump directed much of his anger at Georgia’s Republican leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Mr. Raffensperger.

The White House forced the US attorney in Atlanta to resign after refusing to launch a federal investigation into the Georgia election, people familiar with the matter say.

In February, Ms Willis sent letters to senior Georgian officials, including Mr Raffensperger, ordering them to keep the records relating to the 2020 election. The letters indicated that Ms Williss’s office had opened a criminal investigation into the potential violations of Georgian law prohibiting soliciting electoral fraud, making false statements to state and local authorities, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office and any involvement in violence. or threats related to the administration of the elections.

