Politics
China’s Xi Jinping urges People’s Liberation Army to prepare for battle
Ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) leader Xi Jinping told the country’s military and armed police to prepare for combat to defend national sovereignty and security, amid fears Beijing is planning an invasion of Democratic Taiwan in the next few years.
“The entire army must strengthen its performance in order to do a good job of ensuring a good start to the 14th Five-Year Plan and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party,” Xi told the People’s Liberation Army. (PLA) and the leaders of the People’s Armed Police (PAP), according to a March 10 report in the CPC Official Gazette, the People’s Daily.
Xi, who as head of the CPC’s Central Military Commission (CMC) is the commander-in-chief of all military forces, said the PLA had, during 2020, “strengthened military training and preparations for war … and basically met its national defense and military development goals for 2020. “
He added: “We must persist in using combat to guide our work; intensify preparations for war … as well as develop a high-level strategic deterrence and joint combat system.”
Wu Qiang, a former professor of politics at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said Xi is likely planning to take a definitive step to annex, or, in the CCP’s terminology, “unite with” the democratic island of Taiwan. in the next five years.
“Beijing seeks to speed up a resolution of the Taiwan question during Xi’s third term as president,” Wu said. “This means that over the next few years, the Taiwan question will become the most important story. of the Western Pacific. “
“This is a central issue that will sooner or later trigger changes in Sino-US relations and will be a flashpoint for the Sino-US conflict,” he said.
Xi also warned that “China’s security situation is very unstable and uncertain, and the entire military must be ready to face a complicated situation at any time.”
“Beijing is facing unprecedented military tensions in its backyard, a security situation that the CCP really didn’t want to see,” Wu said.
“Most of it revolves around Taiwan, which is the main focus of the National Rejuvenation Program by 2035,” he said, adding that Xi is using the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC). in Beijing, which will end in Beijing this week. , as a form of political mobilization towards this objective.
‘Constant friction’
An independent researcher surnamed Zhuang from the northern city of Taiyuan said the conflict between China and its neighbors has become increasingly common in recent years.
“They are ruining our foreign relations, and there is constant friction with neighboring countries,” Zhuang said. “They are continually increasing their military spending to prepare for an external conflict, and they are eager to try [annexing] Taiwan. “
“He is deliberately projecting an attitude of belligerence, both for the general public in China and for a foreign public,” he said.
The main US commander in the region has warned that China could prepare to present plans to invade Taiwan as early as 2027.
Admiral Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Beijing could launch an invasion within the next six years.
“I fear they are accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership in the rules-based international order, which they have long said they want to do by 2050,” he said. stated in comments reported by The temperature newspaper in London.
“I’m afraid they’re getting closer to that goal,” Davidson said.
China’s recent incursions
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has flown several planes in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) since the administration of US President Joe Biden took office on January 20.
The Democratic Island’s Defense Ministry said recent incursions included bombers and fast fighter jets typically used for offensive purposes, which linked it to the reported presence of a US aircraft carrier group in around.
In 2018, the Pentagon warned that the PLA is gradually preparing for a possible invasion of Taiwan, as the CCP “continues to develop and deploy increasingly advanced military capabilities designed to compel Taiwan,” the Chinese resolution said. and gradually improve capabilities for an invasion. “
Taiwan has never been ruled by Beijing or part of the People’s Republic of China, but has been excluded from diplomacy and international agencies at the insistence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Washington has said it will no longer seek to “appease” China in Taiwan, as the State Department announced the end of the ban on high-level official and diplomatic contacts with Taiwanese officials on Jan.9. of the Trump administration. .
Under the leadership of CPC Secretary General Xi Jinping, China has stepped up its rhetoric in claiming the island as part of its territory, and refused to rule out a military invasion.
But Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly said that the country’s 23 million people do not want to give up their sovereignty or their democratic way of life.
Reported by Qiao Long and Chingman for the Mandarin and Cantonese services of FRG. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
