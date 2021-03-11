Boris Johnson Pledges € 95 Million to Build Offshore Wind Energy Projects in ‘Red Wall’ Areas | UK News

Boris Johnson is handing more government money to the Tories’ ‘red wall’ areas, with nearly 100m to build offshore wind projects and create 6,000 new jobs in Teesside and Humberside.

The Prime Minister pledges £ 75million in public funding for the Able Marine Energy Park, on the south bank of the Humber, and £ 20million for the Teesworks offshore manufacturing center, on the Tees.

The documents follow the designation of Humberside and Teesside, two historic industrial centers, as free ports in last week’s budget and the government said construction will begin later this year to modernize them with new infrastructure.

Picture:

Boris Johnson says offshore wind turbines will create 6,000 new green jobs



“During the Industrial Revolution, more than 200 years ago, the sails of the ships of the Humber and Teesside propelled sails around the world,” Mr. Johnson said.

“Now, the Humber and the Teesside will set the wind in the sails of our new green industrial revolution, building the next generation of offshore wind turbines while creating 6,000 new green jobs.

“Our multi-million pound investment in these historic coastal communities is a major step towards producing the clean, cheap energy we need to power our homes and our economy without harming the environment.”

The money from the wind farms – and a deal with maker GE Renewable Energy to invest in Teesside and build a wind blade factory on the site, creating 750 jobs – has been welcomed by environmental activists.

“This is a welcome step in expanding offshore wind generation capacity, a renewable technology that many countries are now piling up on,” said Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace.

“Such an investment in the supply chain will be essential to deliver renewable energy at the speed and scale needed to tackle the climate crisis and to ensure that our coastal communities are not left behind in the energy transition of United Kingdom.

Picture:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (right) visited Teesport in Middlesbrough last week



“This now needs to be replicated across the country to build a thriving green energy sector that creates jobs in the UK, so workers in the fossil fuel industry can easily transition to the renewable jobs of the future.” .

“Freeports can be useful in generating investment, but this should not lead to lower environmental standards or worse working conditions.”

But the wind farm donations come just days after a row over the government giving 90% of a £ 1billion fund to councils represented by Tory MPs in parliament.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed that giving 40 of the 45 documents to regions with a Tory MP – many in the former Labor seats of the Tories ‘so-called’ red wall ‘- would look’ fishy ‘to the public and’ looks like a policy of pork barrels ”.

Teesside is a key battleground in the May 6 local election, with Tees Valley Conservative Mayor Ben Houchen facing a Labor challenge, and Humberside has seen the Tories win Labor Party seats in the general election.

Mr. Houchen said of the Teesside document: “This monumental agreement reached today with GE Renewables, to bring their manufacturing facility to Teesside and create more than 2,000 local jobs, is a major step forward in my plan to bring local quality skilled jobs people.

“Last week our plans to regenerate the Teesworks site were turbocharged when the Chancellor gave the green light to Teesside Freeport – the UK’s largest free port.

“The mark of the infant Hercules can still be seen and felt around the world today, but it is not our past. It is our today and our future. With this new beginning, we will continue to building a new, cleaner, greener and brighter world. “

And on the Humberside document, Councilor Rob Waltham, Conservative leader of the North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This again demonstrates confidence in the North Lincolnshire plans and is a clear government commitment to leveling in the north.

Picture:

Wind farm documents arrive just days after dispute over 1bn Towns Fund



“This development directly creates even better paying and highly skilled jobs and drives new investments in the region.

“We have the skills and the experience, and we are perfectly positioned to develop this leading industry. The people of North Lincolnshire will benefit from it for many years to come.”

But the boost for wind farms may create a political dilemma for Holly Mumby-Croft, the Conservative ‘Red Wall’ MP, who won the Labor Party’s Scunthorpe in the December 2019 general election.

His biography on the Conservative Core website ConservativeHome reveals: “Mumby-Croft has in the past campaigned against plans to develop local wind farms.”

Picture:

Ed Miliband says more government funding is needed



Responding to the government’s announcement, Shadow Secretary for Affairs Ed Miliband said: “Any investment in the offshore wind industry in the Humber and Teesside is welcome.

“But the problem is that across our country, the government is not investing on roughly the scale needed to provide the level of employment in the offshore wind industry that we need and that workers are entitled to. ‘wait.

“We are far behind the government’s target of 60% of offshore wind infrastructure produced in the UK rather than overseas.”