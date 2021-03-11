Politics
Boris Johnson Pledges € 95 Million to Build Offshore Wind Energy Projects in ‘Red Wall’ Areas | UK News
Boris Johnson is handing more government money to the Tories’ ‘red wall’ areas, with nearly 100m to build offshore wind projects and create 6,000 new jobs in Teesside and Humberside.
The Prime Minister pledges £ 75million in public funding for the Able Marine Energy Park, on the south bank of the Humber, and £ 20million for the Teesworks offshore manufacturing center, on the Tees.
The documents follow the designation of Humberside and Teesside, two historic industrial centers, as free ports in last week’s budget and the government said construction will begin later this year to modernize them with new infrastructure.
“During the Industrial Revolution, more than 200 years ago, the sails of the ships of the Humber and Teesside propelled sails around the world,” Mr. Johnson said.
“Now, the Humber and the Teesside will set the wind in the sails of our new green industrial revolution, building the next generation of offshore wind turbines while creating 6,000 new green jobs.
“Our multi-million pound investment in these historic coastal communities is a major step towards producing the clean, cheap energy we need to power our homes and our economy without harming the environment.”
The money from the wind farms – and a deal with maker GE Renewable Energy to invest in Teesside and build a wind blade factory on the site, creating 750 jobs – has been welcomed by environmental activists.
“This is a welcome step in expanding offshore wind generation capacity, a renewable technology that many countries are now piling up on,” said Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace.
“Such an investment in the supply chain will be essential to deliver renewable energy at the speed and scale needed to tackle the climate crisis and to ensure that our coastal communities are not left behind in the energy transition of United Kingdom.
“This now needs to be replicated across the country to build a thriving green energy sector that creates jobs in the UK, so workers in the fossil fuel industry can easily transition to the renewable jobs of the future.” .
“Freeports can be useful in generating investment, but this should not lead to lower environmental standards or worse working conditions.”
But the wind farm donations come just days after a row over the government giving 90% of a £ 1billion fund to councils represented by Tory MPs in parliament.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed that giving 40 of the 45 documents to regions with a Tory MP – many in the former Labor seats of the Tories ‘so-called’ red wall ‘- would look’ fishy ‘to the public and’ looks like a policy of pork barrels ”.
Teesside is a key battleground in the May 6 local election, with Tees Valley Conservative Mayor Ben Houchen facing a Labor challenge, and Humberside has seen the Tories win Labor Party seats in the general election.
Mr. Houchen said of the Teesside document: “This monumental agreement reached today with GE Renewables, to bring their manufacturing facility to Teesside and create more than 2,000 local jobs, is a major step forward in my plan to bring local quality skilled jobs people.
“Last week our plans to regenerate the Teesworks site were turbocharged when the Chancellor gave the green light to Teesside Freeport – the UK’s largest free port.
“The mark of the infant Hercules can still be seen and felt around the world today, but it is not our past. It is our today and our future. With this new beginning, we will continue to building a new, cleaner, greener and brighter world. “
And on the Humberside document, Councilor Rob Waltham, Conservative leader of the North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This again demonstrates confidence in the North Lincolnshire plans and is a clear government commitment to leveling in the north.
“This development directly creates even better paying and highly skilled jobs and drives new investments in the region.
“We have the skills and the experience, and we are perfectly positioned to develop this leading industry. The people of North Lincolnshire will benefit from it for many years to come.”
But the boost for wind farms may create a political dilemma for Holly Mumby-Croft, the Conservative ‘Red Wall’ MP, who won the Labor Party’s Scunthorpe in the December 2019 general election.
His biography on the Conservative Core website ConservativeHome reveals: “Mumby-Croft has in the past campaigned against plans to develop local wind farms.”
Responding to the government’s announcement, Shadow Secretary for Affairs Ed Miliband said: “Any investment in the offshore wind industry in the Humber and Teesside is welcome.
“But the problem is that across our country, the government is not investing on roughly the scale needed to provide the level of employment in the offshore wind industry that we need and that workers are entitled to. ‘wait.
“We are far behind the government’s target of 60% of offshore wind infrastructure produced in the UK rather than overseas.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]