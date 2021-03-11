Replacement of KP chief minister ruled out – Journal





PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Kamran Khan Bangash ruled out replacing Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, saying he enjoys the full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a question at a press briefing here on Wednesday, Mr Bangash, who is special assistant to the chief higher education minister, said Imran Khan appreciated Mahmood Khan’s role in the senatorial elections and called him an exceptional chief minister.

Several media have speculated on the replacement of Mahmood Khan.

However, the spokesperson called the reports unfounded.

Government spokesman said Mahmood Khan enjoys the confidence of the prime minister

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, after winning a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, declared Mahmood Khan the best general manager in a province.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its allies, the Balochistan Awami Party and the independents, won 85% of the seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s senatorial elections, which was a remarkable achievement.

Mr Bangash said the provincial government formalized the traditional jirga system in tribal districts under Section 118 (A) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act 2013 in order to provide fast and affordable justice. to the local population.

Under the law, alternative dispute resolution (ARD) councils are being established in tribal districts, he added.

He said the government had made rules for the ARD advice that would be notified after cabinet approval. He said the tribal district deputy commissioners were instructed to immediately notify the appointment of the arbitrators.

The spokesperson said the boards would start operating after notification from the arbitrators. He stated that under the law an arbitrator would not act as a representative or agent of a party to the alternative dispute resolution in any subsequent proceedings concerning a dispute which is the subject of counsel.

He said parties to a dispute would choose a panel of arbitrators and pay them fees once the dispute was resolved. He said that disputes arose in the settlement of land in the tribal districts.

Mr Bangash said the government preserved the traditional jirga system and held it accountable through ARD councils. He said the advice would also reduce the burden on the judiciary. He added that local elders would be allowed to resolve civil disputes through such councils.

Posted in Dawn on March 11, 2021

