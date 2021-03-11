Chinese pressure upsets Uyghur refuge in Turkey

After 20 years in a Chinese prison, Abdullah Abdulrahman joined 50,000 other Uyghurs and fled to Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had once denounced the “genocide” in Xinjiang.

But Turkey is increasingly dependent on Chinese investment and coronavirus vaccines, and the 46-year-old’s fears of being sent back to an area where China has held at least 1 million people in “education camps” Politics”.

Abdulrahman’s anxiety is compounded by the recent ratification by the Chinese parliament of an extradition agreement with Turkey.

Turkish lawmakers have yet to discuss the treaty, but Uyghurs are already complaining about escalating police raids on their homes, forcing some to do their business again and seek refuge in Europe.

“We are no longer safe here,” said Abdulrahman, who has been participating in protests outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul for two months.

“If Turkey sent me back, the Chinese would not leave me alive,” he said. “We are afraid of deportation.”

Imprisoned in China in the 1990s following anti-Beijing protests, Abdulrahman arrived in Turkey in 2014 after a multi-month trip that took him to Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Abdullah Abdulrahman, a Uyghur refugee now living in Istanbul, shows where he lived before leaving China. | AFP-JIJI

Once in Istanbul, he found peace among one of the largest Uyghur diasporas in the world, enjoying the same Turkish language and familiar with many customs through generations of cultural ties.

But since 2018, his life has been turned upside down by a wave of questioning about alleged links to Islamic State militants, the same extremist ties he was accused of having in China.

He spent a year in a deportation center in the western province of Aydin and another 40 days in Mugla in the southwest.

Although acquitted in court, Abdulrahman has been denied a residence permit, which he needs to get to the hospital, use public transport or open a bank account.

“Many others like me are being denied papers because of pressure from China,” he said.

“We fled from China and placed our hopes on Turkey. If Turkey sends us back, no one will stand up for us except Allah.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sought to allay fears of impending deportations, saying ratifying the extradition treaty in Ankara would not mean “Turkey will release the Uyghurs in China.”

Yet reports are already accusing Turkey of secretly returning Uyghurs to China via third countries, including former Soviet Tajikistan.

Erdogan, who has championed Muslim causes across the world during his 18-year reign, has spoken little of the Uyghurs lately, unlike his 2009 condemnation of their “genocide” in China.

Her silence also stands out from a chorus of Western outrage over new accounts of mass rape, torture and forced sterilization of women in Chinese camps.

After initially denying their existence, China now claims the camps are vocational training centers aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamist extremism.

Uyghur rights activist Seyit Tumturk said China was taking advantage of vaccine diplomacy and exploiting an erosion of Turkey’s relations with the West “to strengthen its influence.”

“China is using the vaccination card to silence Uyghurs in Turkey,” said Tumturk, who heads the East Turkestan National Assembly, a Uyghur rights group.

A member of the Uyghur minority during a demonstration in Istanbul | AFP-JIJI

Tumturk said the exodus of Uyghurs from Turkey has already started.

“Up to 3,000 Uyghurs have fled to Europe in the past two years,” he said. “High-level ties with China have put enormous pressure on Uyghurs in Turkey.”

Obul Tevekkul, 47, a real estate agent in Istanbul’s Sefakoy district where many Uyghurs have settled, said he felt his community was turning into a “political tool”.

Turkey relies almost exclusively on China’s Sinovac in its COVID-19 vaccination effort, buying tens of millions of doses, and has a key currency swap deal with Beijing that backs the central bank under pressure from Ankara.

“These trade and political agreements (on vaccines and extradition) with China are disappointing,” said the 47-year-old.

Semsinur Gafur, 48, agreed, urging Erdogan to find his voice and once again support his fellow Muslims.

“We expect the Turkish leader, who defends the rights of Muslims, (against) China,” Gafur said.