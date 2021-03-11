Unjust aggression against institutions – Journal





The failure of the government to elect Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as senator for Islamabad seems to have caused great shock to the Prime Minister who has resumed his offensive against any election or selection by secret ballot. He has been calling for an open ballot in all elections for some time now, but in keeping with his style of proposing change without actually giving a rationale, he has yet to back his plea with a convincing argument.

The main problem Prime Minister Imran Khan faces in his campaign to abandon the secret ballot system is that this method has become a universal practice and is being followed by both underdeveloped and developed countries. Many states have encountered difficulties in making the secret ballot work satisfactorily, but the best response has been to eliminate the difficulties rather than opting for open voting. Pakistani supporters of the public ballot would indeed be doing the nation a great favor if they could tell us how many democratic states have switched to this form of voting.

The Pakistani electorate has a wealth of experience in secret ballot elections. It is well known that a large number of voters make bad choices or sell their votes for one consideration or another. But this has nothing to do with the voting system, and the open ballot will not automatically put an end to these electoral malpractices.

An important question is whether the open ballot proposal is supported by research or study in Pakistan or any other country. Or is it based solely on the opinion of one or more political leaders?

The attempt to tilt the windmills is not justified because the rulers have no difficulty in applying their policies.

If the decision to adopt open voting is not backed up by a standard quality academic exercise, the first thing the government should do is create a commission to find out what contribution to democratic progress the open voting system is. supposed to bring.

This open ballot does not guarantee a free and fair vote has often been demonstrated. If an ordinary citizen finds that his decision to vote for a particular candidate becomes known to a guardian of rival candidates, who may have the power to harm him, it is obvious that he would rather save his life and give up his freedom. of choice.

During his assault on various institutions, the Prime Minister found it necessary to also search the Pakistan Election Commission and ask them to explain why it was not possible to prepare ballots that satisfied governments. (questionable) desire to know how a person voted. It was an extraordinary request and possibly illegal as well. The ECP is not required to complete the executive call for tenders if it is not legally defensible. Also, the goal that governments want to know how a person voted has absolutely no place in a democratic dispensation.

Unfortunately, the shock caused by the defeat of the Minister of Finance to former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has generated a wave of despair within the ruling coalition. The latest proof of this development is the statement by a government spokesperson that henceforth the government would respond to the malevolence of oppositions with a medicine of its own.

It is a rather extraordinary situation. It seems that the head of government is threatening the institutions of governance that he is obliged to protect and use in the interest of the people. Some of these institutions, like the ECP, can only deliver when their autonomy is inviolable in letter and spirit.

Indeed, much of the saber noise in progress is unnecessary. The government will only harm itself by trying to fight the shadows. He faces no real threat from the opposition, at least not for the immediate future. The time has come to replace governance by rhetoric with governance that places pro-citizen initiatives at the center of governance that should offer the nation the legitimate hope of a much-needed turnaround. Instead, the government seems to have escalated its problems by assuming that everything previous administrations had done was wrong and that all previous ones should be cast aside.

No government can move forward on such assumptions: the failure to elect the finance minister to the Senate from Islamabad was a minor setback that a strong government could have suffered in its wake. Unfortunately, the government has deemed it prudent to overreact and needlessly seek to prove that the Prime Minister is firmly in the saddle. There is no point in asking for a vote of confidence from Parliament because no one has suggested that governments are losing such confidence.

When the Prime Minister started attacking institutions of governance, people were amazed that the defender of those institutions thoughtlessly cut off the branch of the tree on which the edifice of governance rested.

Any keen observer of national politics would be able to tell the prime minister that the attempt to tilt the windmills is not justified as the government has no difficulty in implementing its policy. Indeed, the fears that the government betrays from time to time suggest weaknesses of which the people are unaware. The institutions that the Prime Minister has attacked are vital pillars of governance. Lowering them will only lead to the collapse of governments and it will do no good.

The desire of governments to appear different from the regimes they regularly denounce is understandable, but change for the sake of change could completely destabilize the system. We are already seeing that some governments equate constructive change with frequent transfers of directors.

Premiers attacking institutions of governance without offering better and viable alternatives was like flogging an exhausted horse with no possibility of a useful outcome.

