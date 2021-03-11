Indonesian job creation law a blow to workers

Author: Teri Caraway, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Indonesians Omnibus law for job creation entered into force in November 2020, amending more than 70 different pieces of legislation. The law, which the Widodo administration says is necessary to improve Indonesia’s investment climate and promote employment, has been violated amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite opposition from civil society actors.

Its passage was a resounding defeat for unions and marked the culmination of a years-long effort to cut the wings of labor. Prior to the election of President Joko Jokowi Widodo in 2014, the unions had achieved an impressive string of victories at the local and national levels and had become one of the most powerful organized actors in Indonesian democracy. Labor victories won largely by politics rather than bargaining power in the workplace demonstrated that lower class actors can make gains through democratic politics.

But this strategy of pursuing his interests through street protests and election negotiations only worked as long as the workers faced political leaders who, while they were not favorable to the workers, were not hostile to them. . With the election of Jokowis, the precarious nature of work victories quickly became evident. Capital now had an ally at the top ready to play hardball.

The first sign that the tide had turned on the workers was Government regulation no. 78/2015 on salaries (PP78), published in December 2015. In the years leading up to the publication of PP78 by Jokowi, unions in industrial and metropolitan centers won significant increases in the minimum wage. They used often strategically timed street protests around election cycles to persuade local leaders keen to win workers’ voices to side with the workers in wage negotiations.

By engaging in politics, Indonesian unions have achieved larger pay increases than they would have achieved through collective bargaining in the workplace. Exasperated employers convinced Jokowi to master the local wage councils, resulting in the publication of PP78, which tied hands salary tips and local officials by demanding that the minimum wage be set by an inflation plus GDP growth formula and not by negotiation.

The next target was the Workforce Act 2003, a worker-friendly law passed under former President Megawati. Employers have long advocated the removal of its pro-work provisions. But tackling the workforce law would be a challenge because Jokowi needed legislative approval. His predecessor, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, tried three times to change the law (in 2006, 2010 and 2011), but was thwarted each time by workers’ protests and rebel coalition partners.

Perhaps for this reason, Jokowi waited for his second term and incorporated the amendments to the workforce law into the massive omnibus law. The intervention force the drafting of the bill did not include any union representation but was teeming with capitalists. Unlike the drafting of the labor law, during which legislative leaders gave unions and employers a seat at the table, labor played no significant role in drafting the omnibus law.

This series of defeats portends a bleak future for the unions as long as Jokowi is in power. Despite repeated protests against PP78, the law weakening the anti-corruption commission and the Omnibus law, Jokowi has stood firm. When arrested, his government deployed security forces to intimidate and intercept protesters and dismissed criticism as hoaxes. Jokowis’ firm grip on his coalition partners allows him to rule largely without challenge.

Further street protests are likely to spur tougher crackdowns, and workers’ efforts to challenge the omnibus law in the Constitutional Court are likely doomed (just as they did with PP78). Just in case Jokowi has took action to ensure that the judges will be on his side.

The bright side is that Jokowi isn’t the only one disappointed with work. Crude tactics used against opponents, as well as dissemination of controversial laws through the legislature with minimal public consultation, created opportunities for building alliances. Students who took to the streets to reject amendments to the anti-corruption law also joined the work in oppose the omnibus law. The Islamists, long antagonists of Jokowi, also spoke out against the law and some union activists flirt with them.

In addition to strengthening its ability to confront capital head-on in the workplace, the labor movement must unify its ranks and forge broader political alliances as the 2024 elections approach. Unions have learned the hard way that existing political parties are temporary bedfellows at best. Prabowo Subianto signed a political contract with the unions during the 2019 presidential race. But after losing, he joined the Jokowis cabinet, threw his party support behind the Omnibus law and claimed that the unions protest against the law had not read it.

The largest confederations have divided their loyalties in the last presidential elections and earlier efforts to form a strong pro-Labor party sank on the banks of organizational divisions. If Labor hopes to reverse its losses, it must bring together the dispersed elements of the disorganized opposition into a popular front that has the voices and geographic reach to challenge oligarchic forces at the polls.

Teri Caraway is professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.