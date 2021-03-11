Boris Johnson visits India to support Indo-Pacific tilt

Boris Johnson is planning a spring trip to India as part of Britain’s new ‘Indo-Pacific tilt’ strategy, during the first major bilateral visit by a British Prime Minister since Theresa May toured Africa in 2018.

Johnson’s visit to India will follow the launch next week of the government’s “integrated review” of foreign and defense policy, highlighting Asia’s economic opportunities and China’s potential strategic threat.

The fact that Johnson’s overseas trip is the first such tour by a British Prime Minister since May’s visit to Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa in August 2018 shows just how badly British foreign policy is was crippled, first by Brexit, then by Covid-19.

Johnson will launch the 100-page Integrated Review on March 16, a document that will shape Britain’s foreign and defense policy post-Brexit.

Critics argue that Britain’s new focus on the Asia / Pacific region will not compensate for the economic and diplomatic damage caused by the UK’s exit from the EU, by far its largest trading partner.

While the review will assert that NATO and transatlantic relations with Washington remain the bedrock of UK security, it will provide a shift in focus towards Asia.

“The Indo-Pacific region will be the center of the world in the next century in terms of growth and risk,” an official briefed on the document said. “The UK has a bit of a delay to do.”

Ministers admit Brexit anxieties have turned Britain on itself, while the pandemic has exacerbated this problem. Aside from attending international events and short visits to EU capitals, May and Johnson’s post as prime minister involved few foreign diplomatic engagements.

The review will define a “Global Britain” policy focused on structures such as NATO and the “E3” bilateral relationship where the UK, France and Germany have created a common Iranian policy outside the framework. of the EU.

But much of the focus will be on the Asian tilt, seen through the prism of Britain’s new hawkish stance on China: the UK is now more closely aligned with Washington. than Paris and Berlin in its approach to Beijing.

“I think you can expect the UK to be more active and energetic – we talked about this Indo-Pacific tilt,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said during a visit to New Delhi in December.

He said the UK had “shared interests and values” with many countries in the region, covering areas such as maritime safety, vulnerability of supply chains and climate change.

Johnson invited three Indo-Pacific countries to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall in June as guests – Australia, India and South Korea – a move that raised eyebrows among some of the other attendees.

“Some countries have questioned whether the G7 is the right forum to address China – this year it’s more about seeking US re-engagement,” said a G7 official, working on preparations Summit.

Johnson, who will travel to India ahead of the Cornwall summit, reassured G7 members that he was not trying to turn the gathering of wealthy Western economies into a standing “10 Democrats” group. His trip to India was scheduled for January but postponed due to Covid-19.

Johnson and Joe Biden, US President, want democratic countries to cooperate to counter the Chinese ascendancy in technology – especially Huawei’s role in 5G. The UK is also keen to reduce its dependence on Chinese nuclear technology.

“The technology is the linchpin between the Prime Minister’s Global Britain program and his ‘upgrade’ plans,” said another person briefed on the review document.

The global pandemic has reinforced opinion in Downing Street that Britain needs to become more self-reliant in key areas. Officials briefed on the review say “technology” and “resilience” are frequently used words.

Britain’s intention to increase its presence in the Pacific was illustrated in January by its application to join 11 countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The UK is also sending its new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to East Asia this summer. While Johnson has only announced that the aircraft carrier will go as far as the Indian Ocean, the Queen Elizabeth is also expected to conduct freedom of navigation exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, where the navy and military Beijing Air Force are more and more active.

Downing Street said he was not seeking “for the moment” to join the so-called quad – the security alliance seeking to deter Chinese adventurism in the Pacific – comprising the United States, Australia, the Japan and India.