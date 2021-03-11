Hussain Shah urges PM to help son compete in Olympics





KARACHI: Seoul 1988 Olympic bronze medalist boxer Hussain Shah urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to help his son Shah Hussain on his trip to the Tokyo Olympics.

You see, Shah Hussain has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in judo and must keep his seat. But the problem is, he missed a few qualifying events this year due to financial issues, Hussain Shah told The News from Japan on Wednesday.

Look, if he continues to miss the Olympic qualifying heats, he might find himself in big trouble. Shah currently got the Olympic seat on the basis of the continental quota, but how can he keep it if he misses events? I urge the Prime Minister to help my son on his Olympic journey, Hussain said.

Shah has experience playing in the Olympics and this time in Tokyo he has the chance to win a medal but he needs help from the state, said Hussain, the only Pakistani boxer to win a medal. Olympic, he won bronze in Seoul in 1988. Olympics.

His son Shah Hussain became the nation’s first judoka to compete in the Olympics when he appeared at the Rio 2016 Games.

Shah currently sits 48th in the Tokyo Olympics standings, having lost a few spots because he missed the Grand Slams in Tel Aviv and Tashkent.

Although the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) is committed to including him in as many events as possible, the lack of state patronage may create problems for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist .

Prime Minister Imran Khan knows me. I have met him on several occasions and urge him to either help the athletes who aim to do something promising at the Olympics or shut down sports. If you can’t protect the rights of athletes, there is no need to play sports, Hussain said.

He said Shah Hussain should also be sent overseas to train so he can make solid preparations for the Olympics.

