Donald Trump set to meet Senator Rick Scott amid GOP divisiveness over former president





The meeting with Scott, a Floridian who chairs the Republican National Senate Committee, has been scheduled for weeks, the source said. But it will come at a time of considerable tension between the former president and the party establishment over his willingness to channel supporters’ money through his own political apparatus, rather than through traditional Republican campaign committees like the NRSC. . The visit, which was first reported by The Washington Post, also highlights the GOP’s split over Trump’s legacy within the party as he moves forward into the Biden era. Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise also visited Trump and most House Republicans – with the notable exception of GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney – consider the former president to be their standard bearer.

But Trump’s support is less pronounced in the Senate, where GOP leader Mitch McConnell and John Thune, the Republican No. 2 in the Senate who is due for re-election in South Dakota next year, have both worked to get themselves. distance from the former president.

McConnell made scathing remarks about Trump in the Senate after voting to acquit him in the impeachment trial, even suggesting he could face criminal charges for his actions leading to the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. Trump lawyers to the Republican National Committee and the Party and Senate Campaign Arms warning against using Trump’s name to raise funds.

In tweet-like statements, Trump urged his supporters to donate money directly to his Save America Political Action Committee – leaving the network of campaign committees and affiliated super PACs that typically lead the efforts in mid -road in the cold.

“More money for RINOS,” Trump said in a statement Monday night. “They only hurt the Republican Party and our large voting base – they will never lead us to greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC on DonaldJTrump.com. We’ll bring it all back stronger than ever!”

But while Trump may put his name behind a candidate, McConnell is still armed with a well-funded outside group, the Senate Leadership Fund, which is on the verge of losing millions in key races to try and push the government’s favorite choices. leader of the GOP across the finish line. .

