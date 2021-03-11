Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Beijing:
Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the country’s military that it must be ready to respond at all times to a variety of “complex and difficult” situations and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty.
Xi, 67, who heads the ruling Communist Party and the military made the remarks during a panel discussion attended by representatives of the armed forces during the annual session of parliament in Beijing on Tuesday.
“The current security situation in our country is largely unstable and uncertain,” Xi said.
“The whole army must coordinate the relationship between capacity building and combat readiness, be ready to respond at all times to a variety of complex and difficult situations, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and give firm support to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state, ”he said.
Xi met with military delegates from the National People’s Congress (NPC), which is due to close its annual six-day session on Thursday.
There are 288 national lawmakers in the armed forces, the largest group of lawmakers in the AFN with more than 2,000 members.
The parliamentary session takes place against the backdrop of China’s decision to withdraw its troops from the contentious area of Lake Pangong region in eastern Ladakh as part of a synchronized withdrawal of soldiers by the military Indian. India has told China that the disengagement of troops at all friction points is necessary to bring peace and tranquility to the border and for the development of bilateral relations.
Xi also spoke of uncertain times, amid mounting tensions with the United States, as President Joe Biden continues to pursue his predecessor Donald Trump’s tough policies on China.
Relations between China and the United States are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the aggressive military movements of the communist giant in the contested South China Sea and human rights.
Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe earlier called on the military to step up combat readiness, saying China’s national security had “entered a high-risk phase.”
Wei, in a separate meeting on the sidelines of the AFN session on Saturday, called on the military to step up combat readiness, saying China’s national security has “entered a high-risk phase.” , according to the South China Morning Post report.
The question of how the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) should handle security risks dominated Saturday’s meeting as the country faces challenges on multiple fronts – from its Himalayan border dispute with India to tensions that simmering with Japan on the East China Sea and rivalry with China. United States, including on technology, according to the report.
Wei told delegates that “we are faced with increasing tasks in national defense … and that we need to improve overall military training and combat readiness in order to increase our strategic capabilities to prevail over our powerful. enemies “.
“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is at a critical stage where we are facing unprecedented opportunities as well as unprecedented challenges,” we said.
Wei also warned that the US containment efforts “will last throughout China’s national rejuvenation process.”
