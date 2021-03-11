Turkish national anthem brings people together: Leader





ANKARA Turkey’s national anthem is not only a symbol of its independence, but also a national consensus text bringing people together, the country’s president said on Wednesday. “Our national anthem, whose 100th anniversary we will mark on March 12, is a reminder of our sense of belonging, independence and the future,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition of the Independence March in the parliament of the capital Ankara. . Paying homage to Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the author of the lyrics to the Turkish national anthem Istiklal Marsi, or Independence March, Erdogan said Erdogan was undoubtedly among the pivotal figures of the country in the last century. “Mehmet Akif [Ersoy], one of the symbols of our struggle for independence and of our tradition of scientific knowledge, has won an exceptional place in the heart of our beloved nation with its eternal works, combative personality, deep knowledge and ethics exemplary, ”he said. Ersoy encouraged people with the national anthem, which reflects the characteristics and spiritual world of the Turkish nation, the passion for freedom and national and spiritual values, he added. Erdogan also said that a small section of society felt uncomfortable singing the national anthem, adding that they were not shy about openly showing their discomfort. It is clear that they have a problem with the independence and the future of the country, he stressed. “However, in spite of them, we continue to cherish our independence,” added the president. On Turkey’s fight against terrorism, Erdogan said that as it rejects the unjust Treaty of Sèvres a century ago, Turkey will not bow down to the modern Sèvres pushed by Daesh terrorist groups. / ISIS, YPG / PKK, the terrorist organization Fetullah). The Treaty of Services, which was an unjust pact imposed on the Ottoman Empire after World War I, was replaced by the Treaty of Lausanne – signed by Turkey on one side and Britain, France, the Italy, Greece and their allies on the other – recognizing the modern Turkish state. The Turkish parliament has approved a motion announcing 2021 as the year of the Turkish national anthem. In 2021, Turkey will mark the 100th anniversary of the independence march. The Turkish national anthem was written in 1921 during the War of Independence as Turkey fought occupation by foreign forces after World War I. It was written with the aim of encouraging the fighting army and motivating the struggling nation. It is also the official anthem of the Republic of Turkey, founded two years later in 1923. The hymn, composed of 41 verses and 12 quatrains, centers on timeless themes such as independence, war, civilization, faith, spirituality, courage, heroism and hope. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







