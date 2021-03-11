Jenny Cudd calls for Capitol Hill riot trial to be moved to Texas





Jenny Cudd, 36-year-old florist and former mayoral candidate from Midland, Texas, has been charged with five counts, including obstruction of due process, trespassing, disorderly conduct and parade, la demonstration or picketing in the Capitol building.

Pre-trial publicity and community prejudice in Washington DC are so likely to have affected the panel of jurors that the [entire panel] must be presumed corrupt, argued Cudds lawyer Marina Medvin.

The facts of this case center on Donald Trump and his supporters. The evidence in this case is emotionally political in all respects, the lawyer for Alexandria wrote. But the jury that would hear the facts in Washington DC is the most politically prejudiced jury in the whole country against Trump.

Cudd and co-accused Eliel Rosa were indicted on January 12 and arrested a week after the riot that left five people dead, forced the evacuation of the Capitol and disrupted the confirmation of the presidential election by Congress. Cudd faces charges carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Cudds’ motion for a change of venue is believed to be the first filed by a defendant among more than 300 federally indicted to date. Federal law generally requires defendants to stand trial where a crime was committed, and the U.S. Attorneys Office and the FBI Washington Field Office led the sprawling investigation.

The U.S. District of Washington courthouse is three blocks from Capitol Hill and relies on a DC jury whose more than 330,000 voters overwhelmingly favored President Biden over Trump, the Cudds defense noted. The Democrat won 92% of the cities vote in November. In contrast, the 144,000 voters in six counties in the Midland-Odessa Division of the Western District of Texas favored Trump over Biden by 77% to 22%.

This astonishing lack of political diversity is unique to the District of Columbia jury panel, Medvin asserted, adding, Further, this lack of political diversity in the [jury pool] comes at a time when politics have divided Americans to exceptional levels.

Medvin said potential jurors were struck by the propaganda from elected officials and the media about the incident, accusing them of prolonging a race narrative against Cudd. Medvin said it has become second nature for Democrats to label Trump supporters as white supremacists.

Medvin argued that district residents and jurors would also be biased against the Capitol riot accused due to security measures imposed after January 6, including the ongoing deployment of National Guard troops.

Cudd, who touted himself as a political underdog and won 15.6% of the Midlands vote in 2019 after campaigning on growth issues and protesting pandemic restrictions last year, won in notoriety after January 6 for a live broadcast on Facebook in which she announced: … Door of the office of Nancy Pelosis.

Draped in Trump’s flag hanger carried inside the rotunda and statuary room, Cudd said she loaded the Capitol today with patriots, adding: Hell yes, I’m proud of my actions .

Cudd later said in a local television interview that critics, including those who turned her over to the FBI, were trying to cancel me because I stood up for what I believe in. The backlash, she added, is the 100% cancellation of culture.

Cudds’ attorney amplified this claim, calling potential DC jurors polluted with the city’s political culture and saying that a guilty verdict could easily be based on Ms Cudd’s media affiliation with white supremacy, whatever the facts.

How much [potential jurors] disobey … social pressure to punish Ms. Cudd for being politically incorrect? Asked Medvin.

Federal judges have agreed to move the trials into the past. In the 1995 Oklahoma City federal building bombing, Timothy McVeigh was convicted and sentenced to death in Denver after a judge ruled that the emotional burden of the explosion and its aftermath had marred the community jury.

Last year, a federal appeals court overturned the death sentence of 2013 Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, citing insufficient attention to a juror’s potential bias after a judge refused to change instead, but she quashed her convictions and life sentences. The Justice Department appealed.

