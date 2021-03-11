Achrafiyya, corruption, Pakistan and Imran Khan





The debate on our political culture is long-lasting. One of them attempted to map some of its constants in articles, “Pakistan’s Political Culture – Genesis and Prognosis”, printed November 5, 2019, and “From Crisis to Crisis – The State, the ‘Power and Citizenship Elite’, printed December 3, 2019.

To recap, our political culture constitutes the Mughal era “Lagan (rent system)” (involving landlords, nobles and officials) which gave birth to our ashrafiyya – the elite; manipulation of the state by external stakeholders / the West through the ashrafiyya; our social polarization in “biradris”; lack of agrarian reform; the political affirmation of the religious right and its alliances of convenience; role of bureaucracy – civil and military; the relations of the army with the other pillars of the state; judicial excess; and the vigilance and frivolity of the media.

None of the actors cited – with the exception of the military – has a political ideology or a political organization based on rules. Although entities like the PPP superficially adhere to socialist notions such as “roti, kapra aur makaan (food, clothing and shelter… for all)” and the champions of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) “Fikri Islami Inqilab ( Islamic revolution) ”. The religious right less JI, and others hide behind a thinly veiled facade of auto / dynastic and / or financial interests. Basically, the whole political framework is riveted to personality cults, disguised as popular / national interests.

The vampire-like quest for power by the power elite and the daily shows – whether in the national media or in the legislature – continually embarrasses a nuclear Pakistan and its more than 220 million hardworking citizens. The recent Senate election saga and the role money played in it proves beyond a doubt that the corrupt ruling elite has no morals, scruples and principles other than self-enrichment. That they want the perpetuation of dynastic privileges; that they have no concern for the welfare of Pakistan and its people; that their only incentive for an embarrassing existence is to cling to the corridors of power at all costs.

It is too hard to resist the astronomical sums that would have been offered to swing lawmakers. By a conservative estimate, this one-off remuneration for selling one’s vote is tantamount to saving the life of any bureaucrat at the highest echelons of the country’s civilian and / or military bureaucracy. The role of money in elections… The senatorial elections in particular are an open secret.

To run for general election, party coffers, personal wealth, and support from friends and family play a vital role, as campaigning is an expensive endeavor. In developed societies like the United States, candidates resort to donations from their election funds to afford elections. These donations are sought after from the general public and high net worth individuals and are considered a norm for candidates in need of paying for elections. Although the expense is verified, embezzlement is reported here and there. Even in these societies, interest group money plays a role. And it has become the biggest critique of contemporary democracies in mainstream literature.

Candidates take political positions during elections, and potential beneficiaries from business and industry support these candidates. Otherwise, companies / industries “buy political positions” during elections. However, during Upper House / Senate elections, due to strict procedures, large-scale horse trading is not possible.

In the United States, even on deeply controversial and politically sensitive issues, lawmakers take bipartisan positions in the national interest. To cite one example, up to six Republican lawmakers recently broke rank with their party in Trump’s second indictment. On vital issues, lawmakers normally vote according to their conscience, hence the secret ballot.

There can be many explanations and justifications for the recent saga of senatorial elections for the siege of Islamabad. It is difficult to prove whether the vote of parliamentarians against the party candidate carried over to their conscience or succumbed to the injection of money or both. According to Supreme Court injunctions, Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) was unable to guarantee transparent elections through a mechanism yet to be devised – as the ruling party accuses. Likewise, the government’s insistence on issuing digitally traceable ballots goes against the spirit of the secret ballot and is untenable.

Go beyond the proven and hitherto accepted role of money in politics; The next logical step is to find out the motives for becoming a lawmaker, especially a senator. The MPAs are the electoral college of the Senate, therefore lucrative. Whereas Senate elections confer benefits such as (a) being part of a policy clique, for as long as six years; (b) ensure political relevance and political interests; (c) influence policy formulation to protect its own commercial and financial interests; (d) respond to the interests of lobby groups at work from behind the scenes; and (e) the protection of wealth acquired illegally. The possible patterns can be any combination of the above. If the cost of becoming a senator approaches double digits in crore, the business / financial windfall at stake could be significant.

In short, the upper house appears to have become one of the most lucrative engines of wealth generation with compatible political clout, official protocol, and protection from prosecution. The boys of the club protect each other’s interests in political exchanges and transactions.

In such an environment, the national interest “for unscrupulous elements” can seldom become a personal interest, as the perpetuation of influence and power over self / family becomes the sole motive. The electorate is pushed, induced and manipulated by kinship, etc. to become a consumable commodity used as a springboard. And the results are then clear… the country is lagging behind, despite so much potential and intellectual power; and the future deprived of any hope for the young and the worried.

Today, the poor have no chance to run, let alone win an election. In 2013-2014, the average value of a legislator’s assets (self-assessed) was 96.92 million rupees. Of 894 members, only 227 had assets worth less than Rs 10 million, all the rest had more, 207 with assets valued between Rs 100 and 1,000 million. This is biased representation in the legislature for the popular majority, which is poor. Electoral reforms should ensure that low / middle income groups are represented by proportionality by forcing political parties to give tickets to less wealthy candidates.

Likewise, the anomaly left by the Election Law of 2017 regarding the capping of party election expenses needs to be corrected, although there are legal limits on individual expenses. Uncontrolled spending directs parties towards financiers with special interests. An effective political finance control and enforcement system must also be put in place, and the horse trade in senatorial elections urgently needs to be verified.

Only then can we have government of the people, by the people, for the people.

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 11, 2021.

